Jiri Prochazka predicts how the Israel Adesanya vs Jan Blachowicz fight will go

Jiri Prochazka has issued a warning to UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya about coming up to the light heavyweight division. Prochazka says that the 205-pounders hit a lot harder than the middleweights that Adesanya is used to fighting.

In an interview with South China Morning Post MMA's Post Fight YouTube show, Prochazka weighed in on Israel Adesanya's chances against reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz:

According to Prochazka, Adesanya definitely has a chance against Blachowicz, but has to be very careful in dealing with the power in the light heavyweight division:

"I think [Adesanya can win], but we will see. In this fight, I don’t have no prediction, no one guy who I am a fan of. I don’t care. We will see. But with Jan Blachowicz, [Adesanya] must be much more careful, because in our division, the punches are more dangerous, than in the middleweight."

Israel Adesanya has been nothing short of dominant in the UFC's 185-pound division since he debuted in 2018. In 2019, Adesanya dethroned Robert Whittaker to become the UFC middleweight champion. Since then, he has successfully defended the title twice, beating Yoel Romero by decision and Paulo Costa by second-round KO.

In 2021, Adesanya will move up in weight to face reigning UFC light heavyweight king Jan Blachowicz. The champion-versus-champion bout is set to take place in March.

Prochazka, meanwhile, is expected to face former two-time title challenger Dominick Reyes.

Jiri Prochazka has no problem with Israel Adesanya getting an immediate title shot

Israel Adesanya will challenge Jan Blachowicz for the UFC light heavyweight championship in March 2021

If you ask UFC light heavyweight Jiri Prochazka, he has no problems with reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya jumping the line and getting a title shot against UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz.

According to the number 5-ranked light heavyweight contender, Israel Adesanya getting an immediate title shot at 205-pounds is okay because he's the reigning champion at 185-pounds:

"I’m okay with that, because he’s the champ. He’s the champ of 84-kilos. Like McGregor, he was the champ in one division, and then jumped to another division and fought with another champion, so I think everything is correct in that. If somebody is the champ, I think he can fight with another champ, that’s the simple rule, so I understand that. I’m looking forward for him in our division."

Prochazka is coming off an impressive UFC debut, knocking out former title contender Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 251. If Prochazka can continue to be impressive in the light heavyweight division, he should be knocking on the door of a title shot in no time.