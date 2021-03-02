Jiri Prochazka weighs in on his upcoming opponent Dominic Reyes' controversial loss against Jon Jones at UFC 247

Jiri Prochazka, the number 5 ranked light heavyweight in the UFC rankings, was scheduled to face Dominic Reyes in the main event of UFC's February 27th card. However, due to Reyes' injury, that fight has now been postponed to an upcoming Fight Night event.

Jiri Prochazka, who is coming off a second-round knockout win against Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 251, was preparing for his second fight in the UFC.

The Czech Republic native has now weighed in on his upcoming opponent Reyes' title fight against former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones in an interview for What The Heck.

When asked if Dominic is in unfamiliar territory after his back-to-back losses against former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and current champ Jan Blachowicz, Prochazka responded that he thinks Reyes is still one of the best 205-pound fighters in the octagon.

"I don't take it like that because I think the fight with Jon Jones for me was an incredible performance and I take him like a champion. I have nothing bad to say for Dominic."

Jiri Prochazka's opinion of the controversial result of Reyes vs Jones

Jiri Prochazka was also probed with the popular 'did Reyes beat Jones' question and his response was quite in favour of the Apple Valley native, Dominic Reyes.

"Maybe, yeah. I think his performance was better than Jon Jones," he stated. "But Jones is the champion and if you want to beat the champ you have to knock him down. But that's the problem and I leave it to he judges since Jones is a master at gaining points".

Jiri Prochazka, a former light heavyweight champion of the Japanese promotion Rizin Fighting Federation, is on an eleven-fight win streak. On the heels of his memorable UFC debut against Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 251, Jiri Prochazka feels he still has a lot to improve and work upon, particularly his pace in the early rounds of the octagon.

'I'm in a happy place right now and this postponement actually allows me to prepare better for the fight. I too want to fight for the title but I'm focused on one opponent at a time precisely," he remarked.

