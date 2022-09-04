"Jittery and spazzed out" - Israel Adesanya seems unimpressed with Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori fight at UFC Paris

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya closely followed the Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori fight at UFC Paris. Ultimately, the bout went to the judges' scorecards, with Whittaker securing a unanimous decision victory against 'The Italian Dream'.

Adesanya reacted to the UFC Paris card on his YouTube channel, where he also presented his thoughts on the middleweight bout. He said:

"Rob [Whittaker] went in there and then did his f*****g two fake kick him in the head, clipped him and then he banked on that, and then he kept on hitting him with it. And Vettori showed a lot of shoulder and f*****g jittery and spazzed out, so yeah. That's what the fight was."

The champion dismissed the two middleweights' performances and felt that 'The Reaper' was repetitive in his approach. Meanwhile, Adesanya also thought Vettori was not in optimal physical condition and the same was reflected in his performance.

The two perennial contenders have both faced 'The Last Stylebender' twice. Both times they have been sent packing by the champion. In his post-fight interview, 'The Reaper' made it clear that he is on a mission to secure the middleweight belt once again and is willing to do whatever it takes to do so.

Should Israel Adesanya suffer a loss against Alex Pereira, Whittaker will certainly have a strong case to be the Brazilian's first opponent as champion.

Israel Adesanya praises UFC Paris main event between Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa

While Israel Adesanya was not moved at all by the middleweight co-main event, he did enjoy the heavyweight main event. Ciryl Gane put on a show for his home fans against the explosive Tai Tuivasa.

'The Last Stylebender' reacted to the fight on his YouTube channel and praised 'Bon Gamin' for recovering well from the second-round knockdown by 'Bam Bam':

"Main event was dope. Tai had his moment, almost sank him. Even he reckons, Ciryl reckons he got knocked out but he came back and did what he did. What he does."

Israel Adesanya went on to describe how close Tuivasa was to securing the victory and acknowledged his resilience to keep going against the constant body shots from 'Bon Gamin':

"Surprisingly, he was invested in that body early on. Yeah, Tai held on. Tai was like, just one more kamikaze, just like okay, I'm gonna take this shot, this pain right now and I'm gonna flush him."

Ultimately, the incessant body shots from Gane set him up to get the finish against his Australian counterpart, much to the joy of the French fans in attendance.

Check out Adesanya's complete reaction to the UFC Paris card on his YouTube channel (starting at 3:35 for Whittaker-Vettori comments):

Edited by David Andrew