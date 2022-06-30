Joanna Jedrzejczyk looking forward to meeting Dana White and "talking about the future"

Joanna Jedrzejczyk recently discussed her retirement and future plans in the sport.

The Polish fighter announced her retirement after a knockout loss to Zhang Weili at UFC 275. With a pro record of 16-5-0, she is one of the most accomplished fighters in the division with five successful title defenses to her credit.

In a recent interview with Damon Martin of MMAFighting, she opened up about her retirement for the first time since her announcement at the UFC 275.

The 34-year-old also revealed that she will be flying down to Las Vegas to meet with UFC President Dana White to discuss her future plans for the sport.

However, Jedrzejczyk is determined that she will not be returning to MMA as a fighter since health is of paramount importance to her at this stage in her life.

Sharing her thoughts on her retirement, the former women's strawweight champion said:

"I hope I will sit and talk to Dana [White] and then [Dan] Lambert as well. I am really looking forward to see all of them and sit and talk to them and maybe talk about the future a little bit and that's the thing.

"But I feel that I need to stick to my decision. I need to stick to my decision because there is so many things which are making me going more into this sport and even keep on fighting but like I said, health is the most important."

You can check out the entire interview of Joanna Jedrzejczyk with MMAFighting below:

UFC boss Dana White hails Joanna Jedrzejczyk as a pioneer in women’s MMA

Dana White was asked about Joanna Jedrzejczyk and her illustrious career during his appearance at the post-fight press conference for the recently concluded UFC Austin event. The UFC president was also asked if the Polish fighter would be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in the future.

In response, the UFC president had this to say:

"Without a doubt. One of the women who helped build women's MMA, especially in the UFC and always fun to watch, always came to fight. I love eevrything about Joanna and I'm glad that she fought and ended her career here with us."

You can watch the full press conference below:

