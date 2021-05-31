 Joanna Jedrzejczyk reveals whether she would join a Bare Knuckle promotion like Paige VanZant and Rachel Ostovich

Joanna Jedrzejczyk has recently weighed in on a potential move to bare knuckle boxing in the future. In an interview with The Schmo, the former UFC strawweight champion was asked if she would consider a move to BKFC like fellow fighters, Paige VanZant and Rachel Ostovich.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk revealed that while she wished the best for Paige and Rachel, she isn't considering a move to bare knuckle boxing for the time being. According to Joanna, she does not like to plan too far ahead into the future and she only envisions herself fighting in the UFC for now. Regarding a potential move to the BKFC, Joanna Jedrzejczyk told The Schmo:

"I will see. I am happy for Paige (VanZant), Rachel (Ostovich). I like both of them. Paige became a ATT fighter. So when I'm in the states I see her very often. I am happy for her. She's a great person, good fighter and I wish her all the best. But I like Rachel too. But I don't know, I like to plan but I don't go too far that much. I see myself as an MMA and UFC fighter now."

When asked if she would consider moving to any other major MMA promotions, Joanna Jedrzejczyk replied:

"Depends. Who pays more."

Joanna Jedrzejczyk has one fight left on her contract

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Joanna Jedrzejczyk revealed that she has just one fight left on her contract with the UFC. Jedrzejczyk has not even contemplated free agency and intends to extend her business with the UFC, albeit for a better financial arrangement. Joanna Jedrzejczyk told MMA Fighting from Poland:

“I’m the UFC soldier. Let’s see. They’ve always been good to me. I’m not thinking about leaving them. But it’s my last fight on the contract. Let’s see. Of course I’ve been winning, losing but I leave my health in the octagon. In the gym. I put on fights people want to see. People want to see me fighting much longer. I don’t know. I’ve never thought about me fighting outside [the UFC]. I can do so many things outside the octagon but I just love it. I want to keep on doing this but I can do so many things to make money, bigger money."