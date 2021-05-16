"There must be big money" - Joanna Jedrzejczyk talks new potential UFC deal with only one fight left on her current contract

Joanna Jedrzejczyk has opened up on a new potential UFC deal. Jedrzejczyk currently has only one fight left on her contract and suggested that she’s looking for "big money" if she signs a new deal with the UFC.

A former UFC women’s strawweight champion, Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s most recent fight was a split decision loss against Zhang Weili at UFC 248 in March 2020. The Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Zhang Weili matchup is widely regarded as one of the greatest MMA fights of all time.

The grueling fight witnessed both Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Zhang Weili absorb a significant amount of damage. The Polish kickboxer hasn’t competed in an MMA fight since but has consistently asserted that she intends to compete in the biggest fights against top-tier opponents in the UFC.

Speaking to MMA Fighting, Joanna Jedrzejczyk reiterated her assertions about wanting to face the toughest opponents in the biggest fights in the UFC. Jedrzejczyk also expounded upon the money paradox – noting that fighting is not about the money, yet it’s all about the money. The Polish mixed martial artist stated:

“It’s stupid what I will say but it’s not about the money but it’s all about the money…Because I don’t have to put my life and my health on the line for the money that I’m getting from the fights. Of course, I love it but I’m just getting older. I can’t keep doing this for the idea of fighting. There must be good money behind. I made good money in the UFC, but I feel like after my last fight, it doesn’t matter. Of course I love it, the fans went crazy. I lost this fight but I feel like I won much more.”

“I can make this money easily outside the octagon without putting my life and health on the line. You know what I’m talking about. It’s not about the money but it’s all about the money.”

“There must be big money behind it. Because I lost lots of health in this fight, in this camp, especially before the fight with Weili Zhang. Because it doesn’t matter if I win or if I lose, I always put on a hell of a performance. For so many weeks. I’m losing my life, my health, physically and mentally, it isn’t easy. I can’t go easy. I can…I just can’t. I always go 100 percent. But that’s why I always put on good fights.”

One of the notable points put across by Joanna Jedrzejczyk in her recent interview is that Jedrzejczyk hasn’t even considered free agency. Jedrzejczyk aims to procure a good deal with the UFC and maximize the remuneration she receives for her fights but isn’t interested in fighting for other promotions.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s paradoxical statement regarding money and fighting has set the combat community abuzz regarding her future in the UFC and MMA. The consensus is that Jedrzejczyk is still incredibly passionate about competing as a professional MMA fighter.

However, Jedrzejczyk has also suggested that the damage sustained due to competing in the sport of MMA warrants "big money" to make her sacrifices worthwhile.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is open to fighting Zhang Weili if a trilogy fight against current champion Rose Namajunas doesn’t materialize

Joanna Jedrzejczyk has two losses to reigning UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas. Jedrzejczyk lost via first-round TKO in their first encounter and then via unanimous decision in the rematch.

Nevertheless, the rematch was a closely contested fight, which is why certain sections of the MMA community believe that a possible trilogy fight between the two strawweight mainstays could materialize down the line.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk, on her part, explained that Rose Namajunas is now once again the champion and that it’s Namajunas’ time now. Jedrzejczyk indicated, however, that she’s willing to fight Namajunas for the third time.

Alternatively, Joanna Jedrzejczyk pointed out that if Namajunas isn’t available to fight or isn’t interested in accepting a third time with her, she (Jedrzejczyk) would like to face Zhang Weili.

Moreover, Joanna Jedrzejczyk revealed that she’s been training hard during the COVID-19 global pandemic. Jedrzejczyk noted that she was at ATT (American Top Team) in the US for six weeks through November 2020 and later trained in Europe.

Jedrzejczyk stated that she’d be returning to ATT in a couple of weeks and have a two-month training camp at ATT. The MMA star also said that she looks forward to signing a bout agreement.