What is Joanna Jedrzejczyk's net worth?

As of 2021, Joanna Jedrzejczyk's net worth is estimated to be $4 million. Her MMA record consists of 16 wins and four losses.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk has been in the UFC since 2014. The Polish fighter made her UFC debut against Juliana Lima at UFC on Fox: Lawler vs. Brown in San Jose, California. She reportedly made $16,000 for the fight. She was paid $8,000 to show and $8,000 as a win bonus.

Jedrzejczyk reigned as the UFC women's strawweight champion from 2015 to 2017. Winning the title from Carla Esparza, who was the first-ever women's strawweight champion, Jedrzejczyk went on to defend her belt five times.

The biggest purse of Joanna Jedrzejczyk's career came at the TUF: Team Joanna vs. Team Claudia finale. She beat Claudia Gadelha in a grudge match.

According to thesportsdaily.com, the former Muay Thai fighter earned a total of $300,000 for the bout. She made $105,000 to show and took home $105,000 for the win. She also received $50,000 as part of the 'Fight of the Night' bonus and $40,000 from a Reebok sponsorship.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is also a five-time Muay Thai world champion. She won the world title at the 57-kg weight limit consecutively from 2009 to 2013.

Dana White commended Joanna Jedrzejczyk; says she is " very rich"

Dana White recently praised Joanna Jedrzejczyk for her illustrious career. The UFC boss spoke about fighter pay, using Jedrzejczyk's lifestyle to bolster his argument.

Responding to a question about a potential fight between Jedrzejczyk and Marina Rodriguez, who recently defeated Mackenzie Dern at UFC Fight Night 194, White said:

"You know I love Joanna Jedrzejczyk. I've had a great relationship with her since day one and you know, I know fighters don't get paid around here but Joanna Jedrzejczyk is very rich, and she's living her best life. Go on Joanna Jedrzejczyk's Instagram and she's living it. I think that she's taking fights that really excite her, I don't know if this one does, but I'll find out though."

