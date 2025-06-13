Joaquin Buckley hilariously speculates on why Khabib Nurmagomedov never fought at welterweight: "Khabib was smart"

Joaquin Buckley found time to take a playful jab at retired UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov while gearing up for the biggest fight of his career. While weighing in on Islam Makhachev’s move to the welterweight division, Buckley dismissed any notion that the lightweight champion was ducking Ilia Topuria.

Ad

Buckley claimed that Makhachev has already proven his dominance at 155 pounds and has little left to gain by continuing to face smaller featherweight champions during a recent conversation with Demetrious Johnson. During the same conversation, he also suggested that Nurmagomedov avoided welterweight because he understood his physical limitations.

Speaking in a recent episode of the MIGHTYcast, Buckley said:

“No, it’s a legitimate move because how many 145s are you going to keep beating up? You know what I’m saying?... So you already did that right, he already took that pound-for-pound spot from my boy [Alexander] Volkanovski. So his only option is to move up and really challenge himself if he wants to, and that’s at 170."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Buckley added:

“He's gonna be over his brother Khabib. I ain’t going to lie, that’s the only thing Khabib was missing, you know? But Khabib was smart, he knew he couldn't handle guys at 170. His arms were too short."

Check out Joaquin Buckley's comments below (28:10 onwards):

Ad

Buckley headlines this weekend’s UFC card against former welterweight king Kamaru Usman. With six straight wins at 170 pounds, Buckley is on the cusp of title contention soon. A win over Usman would be the breakthrough moment he’s been chasing.

Joaquin Buckley talks about a potential clash against Ian Garry

Joaquin Buckley has been pitching a showdown with Ian Garry as the next big welterweight fight. From a matchmaking perspective, the timing lines up perfectly, especially with some breathing room before Islam Makhachev faces Jack Della Maddalena.

Ad

He sees a golden window to book the fight and insists it belongs on a pay-per-view. Speaking about the matchup in the aforementioned episode of MIGHTYcast, Buckley said:

"Now look, I'm going to tell you this right, the only way they have [this fight], they got to make [this] pay-per-view. They got to make that pay-per-view because we going to run that. I need y’all to buy that for $79.99... Buck versus Cuck. Buck versus Cuck going to feed nations. I swear to God."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.