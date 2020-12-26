Joaquin Buckley likely to face Alessio Di Chirico on January 16

Joaquin Buckley may set foot inside the octagon once again on UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Kattar, which will take place on January 16, 2021.

Buckley has rebounded with two successive victories after losing to Kevin Holland in August, earlier this year. 'New Mensa' will be looking to build on his impressive knockout wins in his last two outings, and start the new year on a high.

Joaquin Buckley will be looking to keep the winning momentum going

As per MMA Junkie, Joaquin Buckley will be fighting Alessio Di Chirico on January 16, 2021, at the Fight Island on UFC Fight Night which will be headlined by an exciting featherweight bout between Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar.

#Breaking: Joaquin Buckley has his next fight. He’ll take on Alessio Di Chirico on Jan. 16, multiple sources tell @Farah_Hannoun and me. 🎁 https://t.co/yrZNZlQlh0 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) December 25, 2020

Buckley's opponent, Di Chirico, is enduring the worst phase of his career, having lost all three of his last fights against the likes of Kevin Holland, Makhmud Muradov and Zak Cummings.

Buckley, on the other hand, took a turn for the better after suffering an embarrassing loss at the hands of Kevin Holland in August. The 26-year-old recuperated from the loss in spectacular fashion when he knocked out Impa Kasanganay with an extraordinary spinning kick that sent shockwaves across the world of MMA.

After just over a month, New Mensa returned to the octagon and fought Jordan Wright at UFC 255; knocking him out in the second round which earned him his second successive performance of the night bonus.

NOT JUST A ONE HIT WONDER 😳



🎥 @NewMansa94 adds another highlight to his reel!



[ Action continues on ESPN2 & #ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/9jl9I4oznk — UFC (@ufc) November 22, 2020

Joaquin Buckley wanted to fight UFC veteran James Krause

Ever since Joaquin Buckley scored the viral knockout against Impa Kasanganay, a potential feud between him and James Krause has been brewing.

The UFC veteran, Krause, called out Joaquin Buckley and claimed that he is a "clown" in real life.

New Mensa, of course, didn't turn a blind eye to Krause's words and challenged him for a fight after his win against Jordan Wright at UFC 255.

"There's other dudes out there that I want to fight, who talking that nonsense, and I really want to give it to them, because when I hurt 'em, the referee can't save 'em. You guys know who I'm talking about. Look up my name on YouTube, you'll see him. He's the only person talking stuff. I don't need to give his name out, just do your homework, and you'll know who I'm talking about. Fight Island, January 23rd," said Buckely in his post-fight interview.

I am as hyped for Buckley vs Krause as Buckley is #UFC255 pic.twitter.com/1l9lzJzhBH — MMA mania (@mmamania) November 22, 2020

Krause, best known for being a Lightweight at one point, made his Middleweight debut in February 2020, against Trevin Giles and returned to Welterweight opposite Claudio Silva in October.

As of now, it appears that Joaquin Buckley's fight against Krause may not transpire anytime soon, given that he is set to face Alessio Di Chirico on January 16.