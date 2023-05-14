KSI's elbow-KO against Joe Fournier has become a hot topic of discussion on the internet.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer locked horns against Fournier in a six-round exhibition boxing match on May 13 at Wembley Arena, in London, England. KSI scored a second-round knockout in the match but later, a video of the replay went viral on social media that showed that it was an illegal elbow by KSI that resulted in the knockout.

Joe Fournier was not pleased with the outcome of the match and let his frustration be known in a backstage interview with No Smoke Sport.

In the interview, the 40-year-old accused KSI and his team of cheating and demanded an immediate rematch:

"They cheated. Clear in black and white. You've all seen the replay, it's gone viral all over the world... I've never been cheated like that in my life. I can't believe I came on this promotion to teach kids that you gotta do the right thing, you gotta be ethical. You gotta work hard for everything that you get, not to cheat and win... I felt the elbow. I saw the punch goes past my face and he hits me with an elbow... Of course, you gotta run it back. He should be disqualified. That should go down as a loss. You can't walk upto someone in boxing and elbow them. It's not Muay Thai, it's not MMA! It's boxing!"

Check out Fournier's comments below:

KSI elbow KO: Jake Paul reacts to the controversy surrounding the YouTuber's knockout of Joe Fournier

Fellow YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has weighed in on the controversial outcome of the KSI-Joe Fournier fight on May 13.

'The Problem Child' uploaded a tweet saying that the fight should have ended in a disqualification for KSI or a no-contest.

"I respect boxing too much to respect what that was. If that was indeed a real boxing match it will be ruled a no contest or disqualification."

For quite some time, KSI and Paul have been trading insults with each other on social media. However, it seems that 'JJ' is planning to build his way up to a mega fight with Paul after recording a few highlight wins for himself.

