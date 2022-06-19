"My knee works again" - Joe Lauzon posts update on "freakiest, weirdest" knee injury that got Donald Cerrone fight scrapped

Joe Lauzon posted an update on the knee injury that he suffered prior to his fight against Donald Cerrone at UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett.

'J-Lau' posted a video to his Instagram account where he shared that his knees had started working again. Lauzon said that after he announced the freak knee injury, he received a message from someone on Instagram who said they had gone through the same thing. The said person shared a video detailing how to recover from the situation. The 38-year-old performed the exercise in the video and got his knee to function again.

"Can't make this up but, my knee works again. Someone sent me a video, maybe an hour ago, on Instagram about, 'Oh, this sounds like a thing I deal with my knee. You should check out this video."... Everything was exactly the problem I was having. It's called a tib-fib dislocation. So basically, the bones in my leg were dislocated. That's why we couldn't get it back. So I did the exercise in the video and it popped back in. It's insane," said Joe Lauzon.

Lauzon said he reached out to the UFC to put the fight against 'Cowboy' back for June 18 but was told it was too late.

Prior to the start of the event, 'J-Lau' had posted a video announcing his withdrawal from the UFC Austin event.

Dana White is not interested in re-booking Joe Lauzon vs. Donald Cerrone

UFC president Dana White is not interested in matching up Joe Lauzon and Donald Cerrone again.

During the UFC Austin post-fight press conference, White compared Lauzon vs. Cerrone to Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov and said he would not book the fight again.

"Probably not. Probably not. That thing's getting like, Tony and Khabib. No, I will not book that fight again," said Dana White.

Before June 18, Cerrone and 'J-Lau' were supposed to fight at UFC 274 in May. Cerrone fell ill before the start of the event, resulting in the fight being scrapped. Lauzon has been out of action for quite some time now. The last time the 38-year competed was in 2019 when he scored a knockout victory against Jonathan Pearce.

