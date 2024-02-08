Joe Pyfer claims he punched harder than Francis Ngannou with an injured shoulder, rips into "nerds" for discrediting his feat 

Joe Pyfer recently made headlines when he beat a record set by Francis Ngannou.

Pyfer showed a video of himself besting the record PowerKube punch of 129,161 units held by Ngannou during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience. In contrast, 'Bodybagz' recorded 170,218 units for a punch after four attempts, suggesting that the rising 185-pounder hits 31.7% harder than the former UFC heavyweight champion.

Check out the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Pyfer expressed dissatisfaction with officials during UFC Fight Night 236 media day for failing to acknowledge his record-breaking number. He also stated that he could hit harder, but his attempt was limited by the 16-ounce gloves. He said:

''This sh*t pisses me off. I hit the f*cking machine, the same machine and I hit it with a 16-ounce glove. For all these nerds out there that don't understand science, I hit it with a 16-ounce glove, that means I didn't even get to hit it as hard as I could because I had a big pad.''

Pyfer added:

Sh*t pisses me off bro, f*ck those nerds whoever told me that I didn't get that f*cking score, I'll do it again and just to say this I had a torn rotator cuff when I hit it and then I had to stop because I hurt myself.''

Catch Joe Pyfer's comments below (9.33):

Pyfer returns to the octagon this Saturday to face Jack Hermansson in his first UFC main event.

Joe Pyfer's UFC run so far

Joe Pyfer is set to headline his first UFC Fight Night against Jack Hermansson this weekend at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The UFC middleweight was awarded a UFC contract in the very first week of 'Dana White's Contender Series' season 6, following his impressive second-round TKO victory over Osman Diaz.

In his full promotional debut, he faced Alen Amedovski and won via first-round knockout. He then defeated Gerald Meerschaert via first-round knockout before submitting Abdul Razak Alhassan in his latest outing.

'Bodybagz' currently holds a record of 12-2, with eight knockouts and three submissions, having won only one fight via decision.