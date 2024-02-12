Joe Pyfer sends NSFW message to "haters" in statement released after loss to Jack Hermansson 

Rising middleweight contender Joe Pyfer faced veteran fighter Jack Hermansson in the main event of UFC Vegas 86 this past weekend. 'Bodybagz' ultimately came up short, losing via unanimous decision.

Pyfer got off to a great start, landing powerful blows in the opening round. Hermansson came back strong in the subsequent rounds after finding his range, picking apart his American counterpart. 'The Joker' dominated the final round with top pressure to secure a decision win.

Shortly after the fight, Pyfer posted an Instagram story discussing his defeat. He stated:

''To all my haters, suck a fat d***. I wasn’t supposed to be here anyway. I give it 100 percent every time, and yeah, we’ll make adjustments, and we’ll come back. Thank you to all my sponsors. Thank you to everybody who supports me. And yeah, good job, Jack.''

Prior to the loss to Hermansson, Pyfer was on a five-fight win streak in his MMA career, with three of those victories coming in the UFC. A win over the Norwegian-Swede would've catapulted the 'Dana White's Contender Series' graduate into the divisional top 10.

Pyfer's record dropped to 12-3 with his latest result. Still just 27, he still has a long way to go in his UFC career.

Joe Pyfer's advice to troubled youth

Joe Pyfer underwent an extremely difficult path to become a UFC fighter.

From a shocking childhood worsened by an abusive relationship with his father to being abandoned by his family and spending nights on a park bench, the odds were seemingly stacked against him, yet he managed to pull through and realize his dream.

In an interview with MMA News, the 27-year-old shared his advice for young people going through similar circumstances. He said:

"I would say if I was to give advice, it would be figure out something you like but find something you love, and if you can find something you love, then I think that'll be something that you'll be willing to chase... Love and happiness are the most powerful emotions."

