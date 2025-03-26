  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Joe Rogan has an amused reaction after former UFC heavyweight admits to taking 'blue scorpion venom' for healing injuries [VIDEO]

Joe Rogan has an amused reaction after former UFC heavyweight admits to taking 'blue scorpion venom' for healing injuries [VIDEO]

By Jake Foley
Modified Mar 26, 2025 20:53 GMT
Joe Rogan
Joe Rogan (pictured) reacted to Brendan Schaub using blue scorpion venom to heal an injury. [Image courtesy: @JoeRogan on Instagram]

Joe Rogan laughed off Brendan Schaub's usage of blue scorpion venom to heal a bicep injury.

Ad

Last weekend, Rogan did a fight companion episode of 'The Joe Rogan Experience' for UFC London. The podcaster's guests were Gordon Ryan, Eddie Bravo, and Brendan Schaub.

During their extended conversation, Schaub revealed he tore his bicep earlier this year. The former UFC heavyweight also told Rogan that he decided to try various injections instead of traditional healing.

Schaub mentioned using blue scorpion venom as one of the injections for his torn bicep:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I started taking blue scorpion venom sh*t. Yeah, some scorpion venom. I don't know, name something, anything someone offers me I'll try it out. It's blue venom. They take venom and then mix peptides with it, from a f*cking scorpion. Apparently it helps with healing."

Rogan seemed confused and amused while laughing off Schaub's usage of blue scorpion venom, as seen below.

Ad

Schaub, an 11-fight UFC veteran, fought inside the octagon between 2009 and 2014.

The Colorado-born heavyweight established a 6-5 promotional record, including wins against Gabriel Gonzaga, Mirko 'Cro Cop' Filipovic, and Matt Mitrione. He's since pursued podcasting and stand-up comedy.

Check out the interaction between Joe Rogan and Brendan Schaub starting at 14:48 below:

youtube-cover
Ad

Will Joe Rogan be commentating at UFC 315?

On May 10, the UFC will return to Canada for a pay-per-view event, UFC 315, inside the Centre Bell in Montreal, Quebec.

The UFC 315 main event features welterweight champion Belal Muhammad looking to secure his first title defense against rising superstar Jack Della Maddalena.

During the previously mentioned fight companion, Rogan revealed he also won't be traveling to Canada for UFC 315:

Ad
"I won't be there [at UFC 315]. I don't go to Canada anymore, I don't. I'd rather go to Russia."

At 57-year-old, Rogan's UFC commentating appearances take place at pay-per-views or special events in North America.

Rogan first appeared on the broadcasting team as a backstage reporter at UFC 12 in 1997. He's since become an unforgettable figure in UFC's history.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी