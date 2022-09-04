"That is artistic!" - Joe Rogan in awe of Ciryl Gane's movement against Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris

Joe Rogan was fascinated by Ciryl Gane's recent performance against Tai Tuivasa at the UFC Paris event on Saturday.

'Bon Gamin' stopped Tuivasa in thrilling fashion in the main event of the recently concluded card. The Frenchman came out on top with a display of impeccable head movement, crisp footwork, and pin-point striking, something that's unrivaled in the division.

Joe Rogan, who reacted to the fight live, praised Gane for his slick movement and was thoroughly impressed by the technical prowess he displayed in the fight. Here's what the UFC color commentator said as he watched Gane outperform his rival at UFC Paris:

"My God, that's good. That is artistic, that is artistic! The way he stepped back and then landed that right hand, you couldn't draw that better. The positioning, the technique, God da*n, that was beautiful."

Watch Joe Rogan's live reaction to Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa in a video shared by Kin Productions below:

Gane and Tai were involved in an exhilarating battle in what marked a historic night for French MMA. Both fighters rocked each other during the contest, but it was 'Bon Gamin' who came out on top by scoring a third-round knockout at the Accor Arena in Paris.

With the victory, Ciryl Gane bounced back from his first and only career loss till date to Francis Ngannou earlier this year.

Joe Rogan on who fights Francis Ngannou for the title, suggests Jon Jones as the next obvious fight

A win for Ciryl Gane at UFC Paris opens the door for a potential rematch between 'Bon Gamin' and Francis Ngannou. However, Joe Rogan believes that the returning Jon Jones should be fighting for the title next.

In the aforementioned video, the UFC commentator weighed in on the current heavyweight landscape and suggested that Jones would be the ideal next challenger to Ngannou's throne:

"Who is Francis going to fight next? What is the obvious fight other than Jon Jones? Jon Jones is the obvious fight for the big money, right? That's the big fight. That's what everybody wants to see."

Francis Ngannou hasn't been in action since his first successful title defense against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 in January. The reigning champion picked up a close unanimous decision win over 'Bon Gamin' in the fight. However, Ngannou has been away from the competition as he underwent surgery to repair a damaged ACL and torn MCL.

During a conversation with TMZ Sports earlier this year, 'The Predator' stated that he could return by the end of this year or early 2023. There has been talk of a potential clash between Jones and Stipe Miocic, but 'Bones' could end up fighting Ngannou if the champion recovers in time from his injuries.

Watch Francis Ngannou discuss his UFC return in the video below:

