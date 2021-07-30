"They're assassins" - Joe Rogan in awe of Dagestanis like Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev

The likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, and Zabit Magomedsharipov have never failed to entertain. While conversing with Yannis Pappas on The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator echoed the same sentiment.

"There's so many assassins from that part of the world that are coming over to either ONE FC or the UFC. I mean, the UFC has so many guys from Dagestan that are just dominant. And then there's a boatload of them, ready to take over, that are next. They're assassins!" exclaimed Joe Rogan.

Rogan has only said what fans and MMA pundits have been feeling for quite some time. The notoriety of fighters hailing from the steep mountains of Dagestan stems from the elaborate and grueling conditions they live and train in.

From warming up on icy lakes to sparring with literal bears in their childhood, these fighters are truly built differently. It is no surprise that, given the opportunity, they find their way to glory.

Khabib is wired different.



UFC lightweight champ training in a freezing river in Dagestan, Russia.



(via kingfarruh/IG) pic.twitter.com/Dqmz8DIaf8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 14, 2019

Listen to the excerpt below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov - The first of a dynasty of Dagestani champions?

'The Eagle' fought his way through the deepest division in the world of MMA when he was crowned the champion. In addition to being unbeaten, Khabib Nurmagomedov established himself as an indomitable force in the octagon.

Upon his retirement, Dagestani representation at the pinnacle of MMA faded. However, the influx of fighters from the Russian Republic of Dagestan never slowed down.

Islam Makhachev is touted as the rightful heir to Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is climbing the rankings at a blistering pace, dismantling novices and veteran contenders alike.

Boasting eight consecutive wins, the successor to Khabib Nurmagomedov leapfrogged a number of longtime ranked fighters to reach No.5 in the official UFC rankings. His claim to the ranks was bolstered by his most recent triumph against Thiago Moises.

Makhachev went into the fight as the favorite with Khabib Nurmagomedov in his corner and recorded a round four submission to earn the "W." Having established himself as Khabib's heir, he will undoubtedly rout fighters until the UFC lightweight strap rests on his shoulders.

