Joe Rogan believes Khabib Nurmagomedov could go through almost anybody except Charles Oliveira

Joe Rogan is convinced Khabib Nurmagomedov could dominate any lightweight fighter in the UFC except the sitting champion, Charles Oliveira.

In a previous episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the popular UFC commentator and comedian speculated how Oliveira would have fared against the undefeated Russian superstar. Speaking on Nurmagomedov's performance against Justin Gaethje, Rogan said:

"[Gaethje] tapped and then he went out. But the way [Nurmagomedov] did it, he went through him. He went right through him. I think Khabib could do that to almost anybody, except maybe [Charles] Oliveira."

Rogan added that Oliveira is being underestimated because of the losses he incurred early in his career. The Brazilian's record, of course, is far from spotless as he has been bested by the likes of Cub Swanson and Paul Felder in the past.

However, Rogan argued that 'Do Bronx' is a changed man, as has been evident in his past couple of performances. He furthered:

"People think of Oliveira as not being a monster 'cause there's times that people have beaten him. Like Paul Felder smashed him and there were a lot of guys who beat him. Cub Swanson has KO'd him. Guys have beaten him, but he's gotten better."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

While Oliveira has never been viewed as an unstoppable fighter, he could present a legitimate threat to Nurmagomedov, thanks to his elite-level Brazilian jiu-jitsu. 'Do Bronx' is one of the most prolific grapplers on the UFC roster, with 15 submission wins under his belt.

Joe Rogan believes Khabib Nurmagomedov respects Charles Oliveira

Joe Rogan is of the opinion that Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Charles Oliveira will go down as one of the biggest 'what-ifs' in UFC lightweight history.

"You watch the way he goes through Gaethje like that? That is elite, high-level, precision submission. [Charles Oliveira] does that too. Oliveira does it man. That's what makes you think like, 'Wow that would make a fight with Khabib so interesting.' And I know Khabib has a lot of respect for him too."

Right now, though, a potential clash against Nurmagomedov appears to be completely out of the equation after the Dagestani retired in 2020. Oliveira will instead take on Justin Gaethje in the main event of Saturday's UFC 274 pay-per-view.

