Joe Rogan blasts $4.7 million "ballot box biology" after wolves wreak havoc on Colorado ranches

Joe Rogan utilized his massive social media platform to discuss the ongoing "Ballot Box Biology" situation in Colorado.

Earlier this year, Rogan took to Instagram to discuss how government officials in Colorado released wolves near the mountains, putting local ranch owners' cattle in jeopardy.

The legendary podcaster recently provided an update on Instagram, revealing the situation has escalated:

"Update on wolves in Aspen, Colorado: Back in February I posted about wolves being released on my friend’s ranch outside of Aspen, and the devastation it was bound to cause. Since then, just on his neighbor’s property they’ve had 7 calves and one cow killed by wolves, along with 4 calves and one cow wounded. And this is just one property.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"This Memorial Day weekend there was a series of wolf attacks at Lost Marbles Ranch, Crystal River Ranch and McCabe Ranch leaving two calves dead and others injured. These ranches have to hire men to patrol throughout the night to try to scare off wolves, and even that isn’t enough."

Joe Rogan followed up by saying:

"These are cunning and intelligent killers that they’ve moved into Aspen, and they haven’t even started breeding yet. The people who live in this area are rightly freaked out by what’s happening and it’s only going to get worse. For the record, I love wolves and all wildlife, but moving intelligent, ruthless predators into a community filled with cattle ranches that have no experience with wolves is an insanely stupid thing to do.

"And they’ve spent over 4.7 million dollars of taxpayer money doing it. Ballot box biology is a terrible idea, because most people have a romantic idea of what it means to have wolves living in the mountains near them. The people outside of Aspen are getting to experience what it’s really like, and it’s only going to get worse."

Take a look at Joe Rogan's recent Instagram post by clicking here. The original post explaining the situation in February is shown below.

Joe Rogan mentions potential problem with the UFC signing broadcasting deal with Netflix

The UFC is negotiating a new broadcasting deal with several platforms after spending the last few years with ESPN.

There have been rumors about the worldwide leader in MMA joining forces with Netflix, which the UC commentator discussed during episode #2325 of The Joe Rogan Experience, featuring NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers:

"So, the problem is, would they still be pay-per-view? Because the Mike Tyson [vs.] Jake Paul fight was on Netflix and you could just watch it just like you watch everything else. You have to pay more for it. So, if they have the UFC on Netflix, but they made people pay more for it, I don't know how that would work out."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:30:00):

The most likely landing spots for the UFC's broadcasting include resigning with ESPN or starting a new partnership with Netflix or Amazon. Their ongoing contract with ESPN ends after the 2025 calendar year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jake Foley Jake Foley is a journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering all forms of combat sports, including MMA, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. His passion is ignited by the exceptional fusion of physical and mental skills demanded by world-class fighters in these sports. Jake is captivated by the intricate mix of fierce determination and a modest mindset exhibited by athletes in these disciplines. He also finds the atmosphere of major championships, like the epic clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, truly unparalleled.



Jake has earned his UFC credentials to cover the major events for Sportskeeda and has conducted several interviews. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.