"How the f*** do you not have Mighty Mouse in that" - Joe Rogan blasts UFC for not promoting Demetrious Johnson anymore

Joe Rogan is not happy with the UFC's disregard for Demetrious Johnson and his achievements. The UFC color commentator believes 'Mighty Mouse' should be promoted by the UFC despite the fact that he is currently competing in ONE Championship.

Joe Rogan expressed his grievance with the fact that Johnson isn't featured in the UFC's intro video before the start of the event. The 55-year-old told Kamaru Usman during a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience:

"You know, they don't talk about him. They don't bring him up man. It's just really weird. Like the UFC doesn't promote him anymore. Like, now that he's gone, he goes to another organization but it's still... The fights that he had in the UFC. Like when they show the whole, when they play that hoop, they have that music and they have that compilation, how the f*** do you not have Mighty Mouse in that?"

Demetrious Johnson dominated the UFC's flyweight division for the better part of a decade, recording 11 successful title defenses, the highest in UFC history. 'Mighty Mouse' is also the only UFC fighter to land more than 10 takedowns in three different fights. Johnson also holds the record for most finishes in UFC flyweight history with seven.

Joe Rogan believes Demetrious Johnson is probably the G.O.A.T

The debate around who the MMA G.O.A.T is often tends to overlook one of the most legitimate contenders, i.e., Demetrious Johnson. However, Joe Rogan is not amongst the casuals who do so.

While Rogan accepts that it's a tough call to make, the renowned podcaster believes that 'Mighty Mouse' probably deserves the title over the likes of Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov. The UFC color commentator recently said on the Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast:

“It’s hard to say, but it might have been Mighty Mouse. When he was in his prime, he was so magnificent, he was so fast, and he was doing things that you couldn’t believe that he was doing. He hit [Ray Borg] with a suplex, and caught him with an armbar on the way down. He body-dumped this guy, and in the process of taking him to the ground, got him in an armbar.”

Despite his accolades, the former UFC flyweight champion was traded to ONE Championship following his loss to Henry Cejudo at UFC 227. Johnson continues to add feathers to his cap even in the new promotion, even defeating kickboxing standout Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a special rules matchup. Most recently, he avenged the loss against Adriano Moraes to regain the ONE flyweight title.

