Joe Rogan breaks down key differences between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev's fighting styles: "Can he sprint for five rounds?"

Joe Rogan sees a clear contrast in the way Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev approach a fight. Chimaev is a fast starter who thrives on overwhelming opponents with early takedowns and ground pressure.

Rogan said that while the style is effective, it raises the question of whether Chimaev can sustain that pace for five hard rounds against someone built for long battles.

Du Plessis is a pressure fighter who does not slow down even in later rounds. He proved his durability in a grueling five-round war with Sean Strickland at UFC 297, where he maintained volume and aggression despite serious breathing issues. Surgery since then has improved his cardio, and he has made it clear he is ready to push the pace for the entire fight.

Previewing the UFC 319 main event clash between du Plessis and Chimaev on episode #169 of The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC color commentator said:

"Does he have the confidence to go for it and possibly empty the gas tank and get the finish? And if he doesn't, how f*cked is he?... You can't adjust now in a world championship fight... I mean, but that's the question, can he sprint for five rounds because we know DDP can?"

Rogan added:

"Him and Sean Strickland they were ready to have heart attacks at the end of that fight they were ready to have heart attacks, probably like the most elevated heart level we've ever seen in a world championship fight."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:20:55):

Joe Rogan draws parallels between Dricus du Plessis and Merab Dvalishvili

Joe Rogan drew parallels between Dricus du Plessis and Merab Dvalishvili while previewing the UFC 319 main event. He sees similarities in the work ethic of the UFC champions and their ability to sustain a high pace deep into fights.

Rogan believes du Plessis’ conditioning could be a key factor if the bout extends into the later rounds against Khamzat Chimaev. Speaking in the aforementioned episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, he said:

“He’s a monster, and you know this [Matt Serra] because you work with Merab, there’s guys that reach this level of discipline and they achieve a level of cardiovascular performance that’s just above everybody else’s and then they maintain it... The amount of hard work is extraordinary to get to that level, and I think Dricus is kind of a similar thing. I think that dude works so hard that he can go out and fight full blast."

