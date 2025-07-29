Joe Rogan clears the air about hilarious "inside Joke" on Dana White's birthday: "Love him to death"

Joe Rogan shared an image of Dana White with a caption that wished the UFC color commentator a happy birthday. The post instantly triggered confused messages from many fans.A few hours later, Rogan stepped in to clarify that the birthday was White’s, not his, joking that the mix-up is part of a long-running gag about how often the two are mistaken for each other. Rogan took to Instagram and wrote:&quot;Thank you to everyone wishing me a happy birthday, but it’s not my birthday. It’s kind of an inside joke, but people always call Dana me and call me Dana. Anyway, it’s his birthday, and he’s an awesome person, and I love him to death. Happy birthday, my brother! @danawhite&quot;Check out Joe Rogan's Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis kind of confusion isn’t new. Former ESPN anchor Sage Steele famously confused the two during a podcast interview with White. After an hour of conversation, Steele leaned in to ask a final question meant for Rogan, not White.When she realized the mistake, Steele quickly corrected herself, but White burst out laughing and said she had confused him for Rogan.Rogan has since acknowledged that the lookalike comparisons have become routine. He even praised Steele for keeping the moment in the podcast.As far as their relationship goes, the friendship between Rogan and White remains as strong as ever. Rogan has made it clear in the past that he would only leave the UFC the day Dana White walks away.Joe Rogan backs Dana White on handling the potential Tom Aspinall vs. Jon Jones clash at UFC White House Joe Rogan supports Dana White's decision to keep Jon Jones off the UFC's planned White House card despite public demand. While Rogan has long pushed for a Jones vs. Aspinall title fight, he understands White’s concern about reliability heading into a high-stakes event.Rogan hinted that Jones’ recent issues make him a risky headliner for something as significant as a presidential venue. Speaking in a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience with UFC light heavyweight contender Khalil Rountree Jr., Rogan said:“Now he wants to fight for the title at the White House, and Dana is like ‘Nope, I can’t trust Jon to not f*** something up. Which is wild, but also, what are you going to say when Jon just recently got in more trouble? It’s a story as old as time, isn’t it?&quot;Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (2:11:00):