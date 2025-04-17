Joe Rogan demands Cain Velasquez release, Ilia Topuria reacts to UFC 314 main event winner, Logan Paul reveals biggest regret: MMA News Roundup

Joe Rogan demands Cain Velasquez release, Ilia Topuria reacts to Alexander Volkanovski's UFC featherweight title win, and Logan Paul reveals biggest mistake of his life.

Find out more details in today's (April. 17) Sportskeeda daily news roundup.

#3. Joe Rogan calls for Cain Velasquez to be released from jail

Joe Rogan recently voiced his support for Cain Velasquez and demanded his release from prison after the former UFC heavyweight champion was sentenced to five years with time served last month.

The ruling came three years after the incident took place in February 2022, in which Velasquez chased down in his car and shot at a man named Harry Goularte. Goularte is accused of molesting Velasquez's four-year-old son.

Speaking on the latest episode of the JRE MMA Show, Rogan said:

"He did what every father would've done. If you're not a father. You do not understand the murderous rage you'd have if some man molested your baby... If there's ever a person who could justifiably say, 'I was temporarily insane,' it's a father chasing after someone, especially a man, who molests your boy. Everybody understands it. Everybody understands it. He should've never gone to jail. He's not a threat to society. He's not a danger."

Catch Rogan's comments here (36:10):

#2. Ilia Topuria reacts to Alexander Volkanovski's UFC featherweight title win

Ilia Topuria recently shared his thoughts on Alexander Volkanovski successfully reclaiming the featherweight title with his win over Diego Lopes at UFC 314 last wekeend.

Topuria had previously vacated the UFC title in order to move up to 155 pounds. 'The Great' and Lopes then stepped up in order to fight for the title, which saw the Australian pick up the belt for a second time with a unanimous decision win.

Speaking on episode #166 of the JRE MMA Show, the Georgian-Spaniard reacted to Volkanovski's UFC 314 win, saying:

"He's so great. I was so happy for him this Saturday because he really deserved to get that title back...No, I'm good. I'm happy for him. I won, I defended. But right now, I have completely different challenges in front of me. I wish him nothing but best to him and everyone. I wish the best wins all the time."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below:

#1. Logan Paul reveals the biggest mistake of his life

Logan Paul has reflected on his boxing bout against Dillion Danis from 2023, labeling the entire experience as the worst mistake he has made in his life so far.

Danis had spent the entire fight build-up targeting Paul's fiancee, Nina Agdal, regularly sharing suggestive photshopped images of her on social media. Paul and Agdal felt the social media attacks were so bad they even sued Danis, with the case still ongoing today.

In the latest episode of the Paul brother's reality show, PAUL AMERICAN, the WWE star reflected on the entire experience and the impact it had on Agdal. He said:

"I chose him as my dance partner and that ended up being the worst mistake of my life. Because he is a piece of fuc**** vile sh**. If we never talk about him again, he dies. The only people that are giving this dude life, is us. He was able to weaponize those images into forming this narrative that she is this person, who she's not."

Check out Paul's comments here:

