Joe Rogan discloses he has a "concealed carry" gun permit 

It's no secret that Joe Rogan is in favor of keeping the status quo when it comes to gun ownership in the United States. However, the popular podcast host recently revealed that he doesn't only own guns, but also has a concealed carry permit.

The UFC host recently had Second Amendment advocate and gun enthusiast Colion Noir on The Joe Rogan Experience. During their conversation, Rogan asked Noir why getting a firearm license is way more lenient than applying for a concealed carry permit.

That was when the popular podcast host revealed that he went through an "extensive examination" when he applied for his permit. The comedian said:

"When I had gotten a concealed carry permit, I had to go through an extensive examination, which also involved showing that you are proficient at shooting. Why don't people have to do that?"

Watch the video below:

The permit allows Rogan to carry firearms in public. Without it, it is a crime to carry either a loaded or unloaded gun in public places, regardless of whether the weapon is concealed or openly carried.

Joe Rogan's stance on gun control in the United States

In the aftermath of the tragic Uvalde, Texas school shooting, Joe Rogan chimed in on his thoughts regarding gun control in the country.

According to the former Fear Factor host, it is virtually impossible to confiscate every firearm in the country if such a ban on guns is to be imposed. During his interview with fellow comedian Pete Dominick, the veteran UFC color commentator said:

"Even if you made guns illegal, even if you said you can't have any bullets, you'll all go to jail, there's so many guns, you're not getting them all. It's not possible. There's more guns than there are people. Which means there are more than three hundred and thirty million guns in this country alone."

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, Rogan is of the opinion that the U.S. doesn't necessarily have a gun problem, despite there already being 250 mass shootings in the country this year as of June 2.

The comic believes that mental health is the root cause of gun violence in the nation – a stance that he has had since 2013.

Joe Rogan @joerogan This country has a mental health problem disguised as a gun problem and a tyranny problem disguised as a security problem. This country has a mental health problem disguised as a gun problem and a tyranny problem disguised as a security problem.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far