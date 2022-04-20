Joe Rogan tells a "legendary" story of how former US President Andrew Jackson killed a man in a duel

Popular podcaster Joe Rogan has told a story about former US President Andrew Jackson getting into a fight with a man and killing him.

In a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, host Rogan and guest Jake Shields discussed dueling in America during the 1800s. The two also talked about how one of the United States' Founding Fathers, Alexander Hamilton, was killed in a duel.

During the discussion, Rogan also narrated an interesting story about former President Jackson:

"On May 30, 1806, future President Andrew Jackson kills a man who accused him of cheating on a horse race bet and then insulted his wife, Rachel ... wow!"

Rogan and Shields went on to investigate Andrew Jackson's story and were astounded by the President's record of engaging in more than 140 duels during that time period.

You can check out the interesting conversation between the two below:

Joe Rogan and Jake Shields discuss Nick Diaz's return to the octagon

In another clip from the same episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, host Rogan and Jake Shields also discussed the future of Nick Diaz and his possible return to the octagon.

Shields, who is a friend of Diaz, suggested that the fighter should engage himself in a proper training camp if he plans to make his way to the octagon this year:

"I don't know. The last fight, he obviously wasn't in the best situation you know, mentally and stuff. So I would like to see him fight again but I'd like to see him do a proper camp, so.... I think he wants to but I really hope he does a proper camp and does it right, because [the last camp was] not much. I think he was just going through some tough times in his life and you know, I don't want to get into his personal life too much but I think he was going through a tough time. I would have liked to pull the fight and move it back, personally."

Diaz has been out of the spotlight since his last fight in September 2021 against Robbie Lawler at UFC 266. 'Diablo' was knocked out by TKO at the 0:44 mark of the third round.

Speaking of Diaz's last fight against 'Ruthless', Shields added:

"A lot of it was just motivation, he was like pushed into the fight. The fight happened so quick and he hadn't been training at all. And all of a sudden he was like fighting in two months, it was just kind of rushed. Nick's like a brother, I really hope he fights again but he needs to make sure to properly do a camp."

Watch Jake Shields and Joe Rogan discuss Nick Diaz's return below:

Edited by Phil Dillon