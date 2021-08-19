Joe Rogan discusses who the GOAT is: Khabib Nurmagomedov, Jon Jones, Anderson Silva, or Demetrious Johnson

Khabib Nurmagomedov, Jon Jones, Anderson Silva, and Demetrious Johnson are all regarded as the UFC's greatest of all time, but according to Joe Rogan, there is only one clear-cut frontrunner in the discussion.

The UFC commentator and popular podcast host revealed that Johnson is his pick for the GOAT debate, while Silva is a close second. Speaking with Lex Fridman on episode #1696 of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan made arguments for and against Johnson and Silva as the greatest of all time. He said:

"'Mighty Mouse' in his prime is the greatest I've ever seen. Anderson Silva was fantastic in his prime, no doubt about it. But Mighty Mouse – the only problem with 'Mighty Mouse' is that he's in a weight class that's very small. There's not a lot of guys that weigh 125 pounds so there's not the same talent pool that Anderson Silva dealt with."

Revealing his argument for Anderson Silva, Rogan said:

"Anderson Silva dealt with much more danger in terms of one-punch strikers. But the argument can be made that Anderson Silva – when he was at the top, is the greatest of all time. And the argument can be made that 'Mighty Mouse' is the greatest of all time."

However, the UFC commentator concluded that Johnson was the better fighter, saying:

"'Mighty Mouse' just destroyed people and destroyed people in a way where they looked overwhelmed and confused. Like they couldn't touch him. His movement and his ability to mix the wrestling and the striking and the submissions together – flawlessly and seemlessly – was incredible."

Ultimately, Rogan concluded that Johnson's well-rounded game and prolonged reign as UFC flyweight champion is why he believes 'Mighty Mouse' has to be the GOAT.

Watch Joe Rogan reveal his GOAT pick:

Joe Rogan says Khabib Nurmagomedov is also a great GOAT candidate

While Joe Rogan made it clear that Demetrious Johnson was his choice as the GOAT, he said arguments could also be made for Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jon Jones. Rogan argued that Nurmagomedov has a strong case because he barely lost a round while staying undefeated throughout his career.

The only time Nurmagomedov clearly lost a frame was against Conor McGregor at UFC 229. Meanwhile, the only moment 'The Eagle' came close to getting into trouble was when Michael Johnson tagged him with a huge left that briefly staggered the Dagestani.

Listen to episode #1696 of The Joe Rogan Experience:

Edited by Utathya Ghosh