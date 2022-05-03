Conor McGregor fighting for title is hilarious - Joe Rogan explains challenges with matching McGregor against winner of Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje

Joe Rogan believes it is "hilarious" to be talking about Conor McGregor getting a title shot on his return to the octagon. If it comes to fruition, the Irishman will potentially face the winner of the upcoming UFC 274 title fight between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.

Rogan pointed out a major impediment to McGregor's chances of securing a title shot. The UFC color commentator noted that the winner of Oliveira vs. Gaethje must be fit to fight 'The Notorious' soon after their upcoming bout as the Irishman is eyeing a return this summer.

During a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the popular comedian said:

"What they are talking about is Conor fighting for the title again, which is kind of hilarious. But if that does happen, it'll be the winner of Justin Gaethje vs. Charles Oliveira. But the thing about that fight is, when that fight takes place, you have to assume that they can be healed enough to fight in July. Because that doesn't give you a lot of time, it's only two months."

Watch Rogan give his take on Conor McGregor's return in the video below:

Dana White claims the landscape could change by the time Conor McGregor returns

Conor McGregor is currently rehabbing from a broken leg that he suffered in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. McGregor's comeback has seemingly gained momentum now, with the Irishman having had his first spar last month.

McGregor has previously alluded to a potential return to the octagon in July but claimed to be in no hurry whatsoever. The former UFC double champion was reportedly told to take his time despite feeling ready to go.

More recently, UFC president Dana White revealed that he is yet to consider an opponent for McGregor's return. According to White, the entire landscape could change by the time 'The Notorious' is fight-ready. The 52-year-old said in an interview with The Sun:

"I literally have nothing for him right now, he’s not ready. The whole landscape could change over the summer. We’ll see when he’s ready to fight. And when the doctor gives him 100 percent clearance we’ll start looking at possible opponents. We’re looking at early fall if everything goes right. If his leg heals right and he gets the clearance to really start training, then possibly early fall."

