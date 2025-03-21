Joe Rogan explains how being "humiliated" by daughter made him learn exhilarating aquatic sport

On episode #2292 of The Joe Rogan Experience, the popular podcaster welcomed ex-chess champion and tai chi champion. During the pair's conversation, Rogan detailed a humbling experience he had with his daughter while learning how to foil surf.

While Rogan acknowledged that his daughter was a natural, taking to foil surfing with extreme ease, he struggled massively. He described himself falling and failing repeatedly, which made him realize just how athletic his daughter was at aquatic sports, and at just 12 years old, no less.

"Dude, I learned how to foil two years ago, and it took me, like, three hours to get on that f*cking thing for the first time, cause I never surfed. Yeah, eFoil. It took me forever. Just kept falling down, getting back up, falling down. Meanwhile, my kids, my youngest at the time she was 12, humiliated me. She just hopped on it instantly, just scooting around. Like, she knew how to do it immediately. But she wakeboards, she does a lot of that sh*t, she's really athletic."

Check out Joe Rogan detailing the gap in aquatic athleticism between himself and his daughter (52:02):

The longtime UFC commentator is no stranger to athletics, but is far more geared toward martial arts. While he has never competed professionally, despite once aspiring to compete as a kickboxer before head trauma fears dissuaded him from doing so, he has several black belts.

He is a Taekwondo black belt, having trained in the martial art for decades. Similarly, he also has a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, which was awarded to him by Jean Jacques Machado. Alternatively, he has a black belt in 10th Planet jiu-jitsu, given to him by his good friend Eddie Bravo.

Joe Rogan is also an avid hunter

While aquatics may not necessarily be Joe Rogan's forte, hunting certainly is. He routinely talks about eating elk meat, given that he goes on elk-hunting trips, even suggesting the meat for consumption to his podcast guests on various occasions.

The UFC commentator has been a longtime advocate of hunting, believing that it is a healthier alternative to buying meat from stores.

