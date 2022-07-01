"Perfect physique" - Joe Rogan explains how Khamzat Chimaev, Jon Jones and Charles Oliveira are "maximized" for their weight classes

Joe Rogan recently named the fighters who, in his opinion, have the best physical build for their weight classes.

In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan is of the view that fighters like Charles Oliveira, Jon Jones and Khamzat Chimaev have the "perfect physique" which allows them to maximize their performance in their respective divisions. The UFC color commentator also opined that their range combined with their strength created a host of advantages for them in the octagon.

The popular podcaster explained how these fighters have an added advantage due to their natty physique.

"He's [Charles Oliveira] pretty stout. He's a stout dude. He's long and lean and everything...Well, I think he's maximised for the weight class. These guys, they are like maximised for that weight class. Like Jon Jones at 205 is the perfect example, maximised for that weight class. It's like the perfect physique for that weight class. Khamzat Chimaev at 170, maximised. The perfect amount of length but strong and s**t. You know there's like a lot of advantages for that."

Joe Rogan discusses upcoming Alex Pereira vs. Sean Strickland bout at UFC 276

Joe Rogan discusses upcoming Alex Pereira vs. Sean Strickland bout at UFC 276

In the same episode of his popular JRE podcast, podcaster Rogan also gave a breakdown on the upcoming fight between Sean Strickland and Alex Pereira.

While MMA fans around are hyped up for the middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier, there is another fight to look out for further down the main card of the UFC 276 fight event. That is another middleweight bout between Alex Pereira and Sean Strickland.

The 54-year-old gave a break down of the Pereira vs. Strickland bout on the episode of the Joe Rogan Experience.

"Alex Pereira vs. Sean Strickland, that's where the rubber hits the road. We're gonna find out. If Strickland gets hit and gets cracked, I guarantee ... Strickland can fight on the ground. He's got a ground game. And [Andreas] Michailidis, he was able to take Pereira down. Pereira won in the second round with a flying knee. That was his first fight in the UFC. Bruno Silva is a bad motherf***er. He can crack, he's a really good striker, and he hit Alex with some good shots."

