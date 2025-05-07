  • home icon
  Joe Rogan gets 100% real on Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev's dominance in the cage: "This is how you have to work"

Joe Rogan gets 100% real on Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev's dominance in the cage: "This is how you have to work"

By Sunil Krishnan
Modified May 07, 2025 03:34 GMT
Joe Rogan (middle) praises Khabib Nurmagomedov (left) and Islam Makhachev
Joe Rogan (middle) praises Khabib Nurmagomedov (left) and Islam Makhachev's (right) gruelling training regime [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Joe Rogan recently weighed in on Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev's "gruelling training sessions" ahead of their fights. Talking to legendary outdoorsman Cameron Hanes, the UFC commentator praised the regime of the Dagestani fighters.

'The Eagle' is widely regarded as one of the greats in the sport. Retiring from the UFC as an undefeated champion, Nurmagomedov has only ever lost two rounds in his entire career. His friend and teammate, Makhachev, on the other hand, is esteemed for being the total package in mixed martial arts.

On the latest installation of The Joe Rogan Experience, the standup comedian had this to say:

"Khabib [Nurmagomedov] had unbelievably gruelling training sessions. That was one of the things that was so apparent with his endurance. Their discipline was second to none. No girlfriends, no phones, no bulls***, no video games. F*** you. We train. Eat, recover, train. You wanna really be a champion? This is how you have to work. This is how Islam Makhachev is so good. This is how Khabib is so good. Those guys are disciplined."
Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (5:30):

youtube-cover
Joe Rogan weighs in on potential Islam Makhachev vs. Belal Muhammad fight

With Belal Muhammad making his first title defense against Jack Della Maddalena this weekend, and Islam Makhachev revealing his aspirations regarding a move-up to welterweight, fans are excited to witness what lies in store for the division.

Since Muhammad and Makhachev are training partners, it would be nearly impossible to make that fight happen. Speaking to Ilia Topuria, Joe Rogan reveals talking to Dana White about the fights. He said:

"When I talked to Dana, he was telling me all the issues that they're having and with different fights. But he was actually specifically talking about what happens if Belal wins [at UFC 315]. They've been talking about Islam fighting Belal. I would like that to happen, if Belal wins, but that's an if. The problem with Islam fighting Belal is that they train together and I think they should fight. Yeah, they should fight."
Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

About the author
Sunil Krishnan

Sunil Krishnan

Sunil holds a Bachelor of Science degree in visual communication. He started his professional career in 2023 and has previously worked with FirstSportz and Levitate Studios, among other organizations.

Sunil was drawn to MMA by Conor McGregor, especially the Irishman’s crossover boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017. His favorite fighter is Jorge Masvidal for his wild and unorthodox approach.

Surprisingly, ‘The Notorious’ and ‘Gamebred’ do not find a place in his Mt. Rushmore, which includes Chuck Liddell, Anderson Silva, Alex Pereira, Daniel Cormier, and Khabib Nurmagomedov. He feels ONE Championship’s Rodtang Jitmuangnon has the ability to succeed in the UFC due to his power.

Sunil is of the opinion that the UFC is not doing enough to prevent eye pokes and does not mind soccer kicks in MMA.

In his free time, he likes to watch anime and films in general. He’s also a boxing historian, having gotten into the sport watching videos of fighters like Sugar Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran.

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Krishnan
