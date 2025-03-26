Joe Rogan gets honest about lasting effects of fighting, revisits Justin Gaethje vs. Tony Ferguson clash: "You basically got your brains beat"

Joe Rogan recently opened up about the lasting effects of fighting and reflected on Justin Gaethje's fight against Tony Ferguson. Rogan spoke about the extreme toll fights like these can take on a fighter's body.

He labeled Ferguson an "unstoppable force" in the lightweight division during his prime years. However, Ferguson suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Gaethje, which left him a shadow of his former self.

Speaking on episode #2293 of The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC color commentator said how, in fighting, one bad beating can derail a career. This was particularly evident in Ferguson’s case, considering he lost seven more fights after the Gaethje setback. Rogan said:

“Your whole identity is wrapped up in being a champion… and then you’re no longer the king of the hill. Sometimes it happens very rapidly… You go from being the pound-for-pound best in the world to a guy who nobody thinks is going to win the title again...Your pituitary glands probably f*cked, your cortisol levels are through the roof, your hormone levels are all f*cked up... You basically got your brains beat in six months."

Rogan added:

“Tony Ferguson is like my favorite example… He was the guy who's like this unstoppable force that had bottomless cardio never stopped coming after you...Justin Gaethje beat him so bad he was never the same again, he was never the same guy again... I think Tony's mental fortitude is unstoppable… he's just got this mindset but I don't think his body responded the way.”

Check out Joe Rogan's quotes below (1:43:50):

Joe Rogan talks about Meldrick Taylor’s devastating loss against Julia Cesar Chavez

Joe Rogan spoke further on the long-term consequences of brutal fights during the aforementioned conversation on JRE. He pointed to boxing legend Meldrick Taylor’s collapse after facing Julio Cesar Chavez while talking about one fight that can change the course of a career for a fighter.

Taylor was never the same after being stopped with two seconds remaining in the 12th round. Rogan notes that this is a recurring theme in combat sports, with one devastating beating often being enough to end a career. Rogan said:

"Everybody points to Meldrick Taylor as one of the best examples… Chavez broke him down in the fight and stopped him with a couple of seconds to go in the last round. Meldrick Taylor was never the same again. He did interviews after the fight couple of years later, pronounced slurring words... Very clear deterioration of his reflexes and his speed. Very clear deterioration in his ability to take a punch and avoid punches."

