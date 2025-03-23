Joe Rogan feels "UFC f*cked up when they went with Slap fighting" as he rues promotion not getting into kickboxing: "I've been telling them forever"

Joe Rogan, who has commentated for the UFC for nearly three decades, usually has nothing but praise for the world's biggest MMA promotion. However, during the recently-held Fight Companion hosted on his podcast for UFC London, the commentator shared his criticism for UFC CEO Dana White's slap-fighting project.

Ad

Power Slap, according to White, has more potential to grow in combat sports than the UFC. But the slap-fighting promotion has garnered major criticism from MMA fans and pundits, labeling the 'sport' as "glorified brain-trauma" given the athletes lack of ability to defend themselves.

Rogan, instead, believes that White should have invested his energy and resources into kickboxing, with a twist. The podcast host believes the UFC CEO should have founded a promotion that uses 4-ounce MMA gloves, in a cage, with a kickboxing ruleset.

Ad

Trending

During the podcast, the 57-year-old said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I think the UFC f**ked up when they went with slap-fighting. I've been telling them forever, 'You guys should get into kickboxing.' If you only like stand-up fights, it's not like the old days of kickboxing where they were boring... The knockouts are f**king crazy... Kickboxing with MMA gloves in a cage would be giant. It'd would be dope. Just have a striking-only segment of the UFC."

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (4:40):

Ad

Joe Rogan stunned by Sean Brady's submission win over Leon Edwards

UFC London was headlined by a welterweight showdown between former champion Leon Edwards and surging contender Sean Brady. 'Rocky' suffered a title loss in his previous bout and was eager to return to winning ways.

But Edwards delivered a slightly lacklustre performance against a hungry contender in Brady, who himself put on a career-best showing which culminated in a fourth-round submission win.

Ad

He became the first man to defeat Edwards by stoppage, an immense achievement in its own right.

UFC commentator, Joe Rogan, was joined by former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub, friend and grappling expert Eddie Bravo and Gordon Ryan, for the Fight Companion on his podcast, the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE).

The podcast host was left stunned by Brady's submission win over 'Rocky', as he said this following the finish:

"One-arm guillotine. Oh my goodness! Oh my goodness... He's got the hands now! He tapped! He tapped! Wow! Sean f**king Brady! Woah! Holy s**t what a performance! Shut out against one of the best of all-time in the divison." [3:12:40-3:13:12 in the aforementioned video]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.