Joe Rogan goes on scathing rant at CNN for Ivermectin "lies" and COVID treatment backlash

UFC commentator Joe Rogan's COVID treatment remarks have landed him in a host of trouble in recent years.

The 55-year-old drew public ire for seemingly spreading misinformation about the pandemic, professing that healthy young adults need not take the COVID-19 vaccine. Rogan also came under fire for using Ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug, to treat himself for the virus.

Prominent global news outlet CNN had a field day with Rogan, comparing the anti-parasitic drug he used to a horse dewormer.

Since then, however, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, one of CNN's top medical analysts, has publicly stated that the network shouldn't have classified Ivermectin as a horse medication.

In the latest episode (#1972) of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), Rogan went on a furious rant at the news outlet for falsely accusing him of taking horse medication:

"They don't really give a f**k about your health. They give a f**k about you following the rules and if you follow the rules, especially pertaining to this one, then they make a f**k load of money and they have no accountability. So when someone like me says, 'Hey I got better real quick,' they are like, 'Oh you f*****g idiot, you're taking horse dewormer'... So CNN lies."

Rogan continued:

"They knew I wasn't taking veterinary medicine. They knew that the guy who invented it literally won the Nobel prize... [They were like] 'F**k you man, you're taking horse medicine'... How can anyone ever trust them now, when you know this is how they treat something so easily provable, of being false?"

Joe Rogan COVID-19 treatment: When Dr. Sanjay Gupta accepted that CNN shouldn't have made horse dewormer comparisons

When Dr. Sanjay Gupta appeared on episode #1718 of JRE in 2021, Joe Rogan implored the neurosurgeon to accept that CNN falsely accused him of taking horse dewormers to treat COVID-19.

Amidst Joe Rogan's incessant efforts, the medical practitioner finally accepted that the network shouldn't have compared Ivermectin to veterinary medication, especially when it is widely used by human beings in a range of cases:

"Yeah, yeah, yeah, they shouldn’t have said it was horse [dewormer]. If you got a human pill, because there were people who were taking it, the veterinary medication, and you’re not obviously because you got it from a doctor, so it shouldn’t be called that."

Dr. Gupta added:

"Ivermectin can be a very effective medication for parasitic disease... and what a quarter billion people have taken it around the world?"

