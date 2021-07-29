Joe Rogan "guarantees" who Conor McGregor fights next after UFC 264 loss

Conor McGregor's future is one of the most unpredictable things in MMA. The Irishman recently suffered a devastating ankle break and will need more time to recover, with UFC president Dana White predicting he will be out for over a year.

Nevertheless, fans love to speculate, and UFC commentator and podcast host Joe Rogan spoke about McGregor's future while speaking with Shane Gillis. MMA Sound re-uploaded a snippet of the podcast to YouTube. In the short video, Gillis and Rogan were talking about Conor McGregor's rivalry with Nate Diaz. Rogan exclaimed McGregor would fight Diaz next.

"That's next, the third one's next, I guarantee you. That's it, that's the fight. If Nate Diaz had fights with no time limit, he'd win them all. He hurts Leon Edwards and points out, it's like, 'Yeah, I got you,'" Rogan said.

Wouldn’t change my journey for no ones! The greatest of all time! pic.twitter.com/iZhQ3j7B1A — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 16, 2021

He also spoke about Diaz's fight with Leon Edwards, saying that 'The Stockton Slugger' did the right thing by not rushing in for the kill shot against Leon Edwards.

"He did exactly what you're supposed to do. Leon's not dead, like you don't just go after him, you go after him, you run into a straight left," Rogan said.

While Diaz wasn't able to finish Edwards, his fans enjoyed the fight. Diaz was at his entertaining best, and everyone would love to watch him fight again, especially against Conor McGregor.

Watch the full video here:

Conor McGregor and his loss against Dustin Poirier

McGregor recently lost to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 after he broke his in the dying seconds of the first round. The fight was ruled as a TKO via doctor's stoppage win for Poirier, but 'The Diamond' was clearly dominating the Irishman in the first round.

The loss meant that Conor McGregor has now lost two consecutive fights against Dustin Poirier. However, the ambiguity of the result makes a fourth fight possible. 'The Diamond' will fight Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title next and might become champion before McGregor's return.

The UFC most likely wouldn't put the Irishman in a title fight immediately, and hence, a blockbuster fight against Nate Diaz makes all the more sense for all parties involved.

