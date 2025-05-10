Joe Rogan and guest spotlight Khabib Nurmagomedov’s obsessive discipline and tunnel vision

Joe Rogan and his podcast guest pointed out the sacrifices Khabib Nurmagomedov made during his career, that has made him an all time great.

Nurmagomedov, who boasts an unbeaten pro MMA record of 29-0 and has wins over Justin Gaethje, Conor McGregor, and Dustin Poirier, among others, was trained by his father from a very young age.

Hailing from Dagestan, 'The Eagle' started his wrestling training in 2001 and then began mastering judo. He made his UFC debut in 2012 and retired from the sport in 2020. 'The Eagle' was the longest-reigning UFC lightweight champion ever.

On The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan and his guest Cameron Hanes discussed how Nurmagomedov was disciplined as a UFC fighter, followed a strict training schedule, and avoided distractions, all of which ultimately paid off.

Rogan said:

"He would rotate five different sparring partners. They would all come in and do four rounds. Perhaps I don't know exactly. Khabib had unbelievably gruelling training sessions, and that was one of the things that was so apparent with his endurance, and their discipline was like second to none."

He added:

"There were like no girlfriends, no phones, no bullsh*t, no video games, f**k you we train. Eat, recover, train, and if you want to really be a champion, this is how you’ve to work. This is how Islam Makhachev is good; that’s why Khabib is so good. Those guys are disciplined."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments about Khabib Nurmagomedov below (50:22):

Both Rogan and Hanes concurred that to get recognition, one must sacrifice certain facets of their life to reach the top.

Ilia Topuria has a message for Khabib Nurmagomedov’s teammate

Ilia Topuria has already made it known that he will fight either Islam Makhachev or Charles Oliveira at UFC 317. Makhachev’s future now depends on whether Belal Muhammad has a successful title defense at UFC 315 against Jack Della Maddalena.

Meanwhile, Makhachev has also clarified that he does not plan to vacate his lightweight gold when he moves to welterweight. Now, Topuria, who has been hunting for his shot at the lightweight gold, uploaded a sparring clip, tagging the 155-pound champion in the caption:

"Happy Saturday @islam_makhachev"

Check out Ilia Topuria's post below:

