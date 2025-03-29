Joe Rogan and JRE guest hilariously go deep on public hygiene during Renaissance times: "And everyone has smallpox"

Recently, on episode #2296 of The Joe Rogan Experience, comedian 'Big' Jay Oakerson joined the popular MMA enthusiast in a humorous discussion about historical standards of hygiene. In particular, they discussed hygiene from the 1500s, with many historians marking it as the end of the Medieval Era.

Ad

The pair even expressed astonishment over the reportedly poor hygiene of people who lived in the immediate post-WWI years, as they briefly touched on the 'Peaky Blinders' TV series. However, Rogan couldn't help but track back to more antiquated times.

"The people living in the cities were all just using public outhouses. The cities were filled with sh*t from horses. It's, like, oh, you're tracking sh*t everywhere, and so is your dog, and so are your cats. Everyone's tracking sh*t all over your house, all over your tables. There's sh*t everywhere, and just little scabs of sh*t everywhere. There's sh*t everywhere you go, and everyone has smallpox."

Ad

Trending

Check out Joe Rogan and 'Big' Jay Oakerson discussing 1500s hygiene (55:45):

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

The longtime UFC commentator expressed his revulsion with the poor hygiene standards of times past, with Oakerson more or less doing the same. According to Oakerson, it's a conversation he often has with his producers due to their love for period piece series' on television.

The last time Rogan had even a tenuous connection to the medieval world was when he was accused of believing in the existence of dragons, mythical creatures that were believed to exist by numerous cultures throughout the years, including civilizations in Middle Age Europe.

Ad

Joe Rogan is more of a martial arts historian than a traditional one

Although Joe Rogan has welcomed a number of academic experts on his podcast, including historians, Biblical scholars, and the like, he is more well-educated in martial arts. In fact, Rogan is something of a martial arts historian, able to detail events and fights, no matter how obscure, that were important to martial arts.

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan receiving his 10th Planet jiu-jitsu black belt:

Expand Tweet

He himself is a black belt in Taekwondo, though he has never competed professionally despite briefly competing as an amateur kickboxer. He is also a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under Jean Jacques Machado and a 10th Planet jiu-jitsu black belt under the no-gi system's founder, Eddie Bravo, who is also his close friend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.