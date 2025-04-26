  • home icon
  Joe Rogan lauds Caio Borralho, Jean Silva, and Carlos Prates' Fighting Nerds team for using "data scientists" to analyze opponents

Joe Rogan lauds Caio Borralho, Jean Silva, and Carlos Prates' Fighting Nerds team for using "data scientists" to analyze opponents

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Apr 26, 2025 06:36 GMT
Joe Rogan (left) heaps praise on Caio Borralho (top right) and Carlos Prates' (bottom right) team. [Image Courtesy: @joerogan via YouTube, @UFCBrasil via X/Twitter, and @ufc via X/Twitter]

On episode #2309 of The Joe Rogan Experience, the popular podcaster welcomed his close friend, comedian Joey Diaz. Together, the pair discussed the Fighting Nerds team, which has taken MMA by storm. In particular, Rogan praised the team for using data scientists to study their opponents.

One of the most important aspects of mixed martial arts is gameplanning for an opponent, which is only possible by watching footage and devising plans to target a given fighter's vulnerabilities and poor habits. According to Rogan, the Fighting Nerds have elevated this practice to an entirely different level.

"That whole team, apparently, the Fighting Nerds, I was talking to Jon Anik about this. He says, 'They have data scientists that work for the team.' Data scientists who analyze techniques and they break things down, like what's effective and patterns. They find patterns, patterns of opponents, what the person does, when they do it, how you do it. Bro, that's a team of f*cking savages."
Check out Joe Rogan's praise for the Fighting Nerds (1:22:07):

The longtime UFC commentator has always been a student of MMA, and his appreciation for the Fighting Nerds turning gameplanning into a science can't be understated. It has allowed its fighters, like Caio Borralho, Carlos Prates, and Jean Silva, to achieve unprecedented success in the octagon.

Borralho is currently on a 17-fight unbeaten streak, with 14 consecutive wins to his name. Meanwhile, Prates is on an 11-fight win streak, having TKO'd or knocked out his last 10 opponents. Lastly, Silva is on a 13-fight win streak and recently submitted grappler extraordinaire Bryce Mitchell.

Joe Rogan will have the pleasure of watching Carlos Prates compete tonight

Tonight, Joe Rogan will watch Carlos Prates take a massive gamble by fighting a much higher-ranked foe in Ian Machado Garry in the main event of UFC Kansas City. The Brazilian is currently ranked outside of the top 10 at No.13, while his Irish rival is ranked No.7. A win would be massive for Prates.

Conversely, a loss would be catastrophic for Garry, who is already coming off a unanimous decision loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310. Moreover, he stepped in on short notice to face Prates, giving himself a lesser chance at victory.

