"A masterclass in promotion" - Joe Rogan lauds Colby Covington for his heel persona, claims he has a future in pro-wrestling after he's done fighting

Colby Covington is an acquired taste, to say the least. To say that 'Chaos' is one of the most detested fighters in the MMA community would be an understatement.

However, Joe Rogan recently revealed that this was all just a way to market himself. What's more, he offered insight into how this situation could truly benefit Covington somewhere down the line.

While in conversation with Tony Hinchcliffe on a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, Joe Rogan detailed what makes Colby Covington one of the smartest businessmen in the fight game. He hailed Covington's ability to maintain his persona through thick and thin, marketing himself as the bad guy of the promotion.

"What we're seeing is a masterclass in promotion and adaptation. He adapted. He created this character. And this character is so obviously a character. But it doesn't matter. He's trying to be a dork," said Rogan.

Catch the entire segment with Joe Rogan and Tony Hinchcliffe below:

Joe Rogan believes Colby Covington can make it big in pro-wrestling

The act of fighters moving over to pro-wrestling at the tail end of their careers is not completely unheard of.

While it may take a brief adjustment period for them to fit into the pro-wrestling scene, it seems like Colby Covington already has that on lock.

Echoing the same sentiment, Joe Rogan asserted that everything that 'Chaos' has done in the UFC has been the perfect precursor to a successful stint in the world of pro-wrestling.

"Mark my words. When this guy is done fighting, he will be a huge pro-wrestling star. And he might do it quick. If he wins (against Kamaru Usman), and maybe he fights Masvidal and maybe he fights one more time. He goes right into pro-wrestling," said Rogan.

Colby Covington has been extremely open about his desire to cross over to pro-wrestling in the past.

Joe Rogan's statements certainly ring true. Should Colby Covington pursue a career in pro-wrestling, we reckon nothing but glory awaits him.

Edited by Harvey Leonard