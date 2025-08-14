Joe Rogan lauds Michael 'Venom' Page as "the biggest puzzle in the entire sport" ahead of UFC 319, Englishman issues response

Michael 'Venom' Page is walking into UFC 319 with the backing of one of the sport’s most influential voices. The UK MMA star faces former middleweight title challenger Jared Cannonier at the United Center in Chicago.

Ahead of the clash, UFC color commentator Joe Rogan praised Page’s unorthodox style. He said that his point-fighting background and creative approach are a rare challenge for opponents to prepare for.

Speaking on episode #2364 of The Joe Rogan Experience, he said:

"You've got Michael 'Venom' Page, who's like the biggest puzzle in the entire sport. That guy, good luck training for that guy. Just good luck. Super tall welterweight who moves like nobody, who was a world point-fighting champion... He's super creative, and he also knows how to wrestle now, knows jiu-jitsu now. So now he's a mixed martial arts fighter, but he's got this one skill set that's crazy unique. ... What MVP is doing is something totally different. Like, you can't even touch him."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (14:10):

Reacting to Rogan's comments during UFC 319 pre-fight media scrum, Page said:

"I've always thought Joe Rogan is a really smart guy. It's a puzzle because there aren't many people that come from my style of background within MMA. Finding training partners [to prepare for me] is next to impossible. The closest person you're going to find is 'Wonderboy' Thompson."

Page, who made the move from Bellator to the UFC last summer, has quickly adjusted to the promotion’s pace. He holds a 2-1 record in the octagon, including a win over Shara Magomedov at middleweight in February.

Michael 'Venom' Page claims that he's frustrated by welterweight politics

Michael 'Venom' Page’s latest move to middleweight is rooted in frustration with the politics of the UFC welterweight division. The veteran striker says top names at 170 pounds have avoided fighting him, while he has no interest in acting as a stepping stone for rising prospects.

Page believes his awkward style and veteran status make matchmaking difficult, leaving him with limited options. Speaking in a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Page said:

“But it doesn’t look like welterweight [has many opportunities right now]. It seems to be political, who you can fight, who’s ready. After that last win [over Shara Magomedov] I was expecting big names, and the name I got [offered], I was thinking, ‘This doesn’t make any sense.'"

