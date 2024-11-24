Joe Rogan makes eye-opening confession about most exciting thing he's ever done: "It's just really difficult"

Joe Rogan is a man of many talents. He is a popular comic, one of the most sought-after MMA commentators, the host of the most successful podcast in the world, an actor, and a hunting enthusiast among other things.

Nevertheless, the 57-year-old had a definite answer when MCU actor Josh Brolin quizzed him about the most challenging thing he does, Elk hunting.

The sportscaster is an avid bow hunter and has reportedly even dropped out of his UFC commentary duties on numerous occasions to make time for hunting trips. Rogan also regularly hosts popular hunters on his podcast.

Talking to Brolin during episode #2232 of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Rogan elaborated on his love for Elk hunting saying:

"Elk hunting is probably the most exciting... Well [not because it puts me in danger] no, it's just really difficult, you know. You're bow hunting in the mountains. It's you and the mountains and f*****g mountains lions and bears and s**t. Oh yeah, and then we pack [the kill] out yeah."

Rogan then aimed at Disney films for the anthropomorphization of animals and demonization of hunters. As Rogan sees it, these films give people living in cities a very distorted perspective of humans' relationship with nature:

"If it wasn't for hunters, there would've been no humans. We would've never made it this far. If we were all just eating tubers and grapes and s**t, we would've never made it."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (3:12):

When Joe Rogan told Josh Brolin about Conor McGregor "self-destructing"

During the JRE episode, Josh Brolin made an astute observation that Jon Jones and Conor McGregor had the most self-destructive tendencies among the top UFC stars, prompting Joe Rogan to elaborate on what led to the decline of the Irishman's career.

As the sportscaster sees it, massive financial success contributed to the downfall of 'The Notorious's' fighting career:

"Conor self-destructed, you know in a lot of ways because of money. I mean he took that fight with Floyd Mayweather, made a ton of money from that, took a long time before he came back to MMA and he's just not been the same guy since. It's money, it's a lot of partying... When Conor was in his prime, he was a f*****g assassin."

McGregor's last MMA win came in 2020 against Donald Cerrone. The former UFC two-division champion has been out of action since his leg injury at UFC 264 in 2021. He is expected to make his octagon return next year.

Check out Dana White's comments on Conor McGregor's return below:

