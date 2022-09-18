"How many people know how to manage the way your mind works?" - When Joe Rogan and Michael Bisping were left impressed by Indian spiritual leader Sadhguru's words of wisdom

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan and former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping gave their take on popular spiritual leader Sadhguru.

In an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast back in March of this year, Rogan and 'The Count' discussed their shared admiration for Sadhguru. Both personalities admitted to being influenced by the popular Indian spiritual leader's teachings, with Rogan stating:

"He seems very wise and very legit...How many people know how to think about things correctly? How to manage the way your mind works? It's very important especially if you're stressed out."

Michael Bisping also stated that Sadhguru's quotes frequently caused him to reflect, saying:

"I follow him. I like what he says. The quotes that he comes out with definitely make me think all the time."

You can check out Rogan and Michael Bisping give their opinion on Sadhguru below:

Michael Bisping suggests two potential fight for Nate Diaz before the Stockton-native retires

Nate Diaz fought an impressive bout against Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 in what was the last outing of his current contract with the UFC.

With this, the UFC legend is currently no longer on contract. However, speculations about him returning to the fight game continue. Many expect the fighter to face Jake Paul in a boxing match, or possibly Conor McGregor in a trilogy. Rumors are fueled by Diaz having previously expressed interest in the two options.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Nate Diaz has declared that he intends to cross over to boxing after winning the final fight of his UFC contract vs Tony Ferguson last night. He said he will be ringside for Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva on Oct 29th. Nate Diaz has declared that he intends to cross over to boxing after winning the final fight of his UFC contract vs Tony Ferguson last night. He said he will be ringside for Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva on Oct 29th.

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping too believes in the potentiality of Diaz fighting former opponent Conor McGregor and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul sometime in the future. The former middleweight champ claims that the matchups will definitely attract a lot of fans and will prove to be a "big money fight":

"I wouldn't be surprised if we see Nate Diaz back in the octagon at some point. Because yeah, there might be a big money fight with Jake Paul, that's great, I hope it happens. Hope they make a ton of money. There might be a third fight with Conor outside the UFC, I find that difficult to believe because you know Conor would have to be out of contract with the UFC but if they did do that, they would make a lot of money."

Speaking further, Bisping said:

"And I think with those two fights alone, he could probably go off and retire into the sunset. But if those don't happen, I mean what's he gonna do? Bellator? PFL? Bareknuckles boxing? Right now the biggest gravy ticket for him would be fighting pay-per-views in the UFC and getting a percentage of it and making millions of dollars."

Check out Michael Bipsing giving his take on Nate Diaz's potential matchups in the video below:

