Joe Rogan reveals who he thinks is the best leg kicker in MMA

Justin Gaethje is the best leg kicker in MMA right now, according to UFC commentator Joe Rogan. Gaethje's leg kicking prowess is no secret to fans across the globe. 'The Highlight' has been seen using them to devastating effect in most of his fights.

While previewing the UFC 264 main event in an earlier podcast, Joe Rogan named Gaethje as the best leg kicker in the UFC. He pointed out how Gaethje 'destroyed' Michael Johnson's legs with calf kicks when they fought each other.

"Justin's the best at it. Justin Gaethje, in my mind, is one of the best leg kickers that's ever fought in the sport. He destroys people's legs. Michael Johnson's legs, he destroyed Khabib's leg. Khabib was in all kinds of trouble in that fight. It's just Khabib's f***ing force of a champion, that mind, he just like pushed through it. The fact that he fought that fight with a broken toe too. He is an unbelievable monster of a man but Justin Gaethje, he chops everybody's legs apart. Everybody. He's so good at being tight in the clinch that he can get away with it and then chopping leg kicks down from a clinch so he's tying you up, it's like an overhook and he'll keg kick you," Joe Rogan said.

Like Joe Rogan, Khabib Nurmagomedov has acknowledged Justin Gaethje as the hardest hitter in the lightweight division

Trevor Wittman taking some Justin Gaethje leg kicks for the team pic.twitter.com/YfHTk1TBol — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 12, 2019

Speaking on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, Khabib Nurmagomedov said that Justin Gaethje is the hardest-hitting opponent he has ever faced. Acknowledging Gaethje's ability to cause severe damage to his opponents during fights, 'The Eagle' claimed that he hits 'like a truck.'

"This guy [Justin Gaethje] hit like truck, you know. Nobody hit me harder than Justin Gaethje. His kick, his punch, his left hook, right hook, right uppercut," Khabib Nurmagomedov said.

The two fought at UFC 254. Rogan mentioned that despite Gaethje's leg kicks hurting Khabib Nurmagomedov in their UFC Fight Island championship bout, the undefeated Russian endured the pain to go on and win the contest.

Justin Gaethje is set to take on Michael Chandler in the co-main event of UFC 268 on November 6.

