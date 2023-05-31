Joe Rogan thinks that former time middleweight champion Alex Pereira doesn't want a third fight with the current champ Israel Adesanya as the weight cut to 185 pounds is too brutal for 'Poatan'. On The Joe Rogan Experience, the veteran fight commentator spoke about Pereira's move up to 205 pounds and his fight with Polish former light heavyweight champion.

Here's what Joe Rogan said:

"I don't think Pereira really wants to make '85 anymore, it's absolutely brutal (for him). And, there's a lot of speculation that that's why (he lost the fight with Israel Adesanya). Israel Adesanya hit him with the perfect punch. It was perfect - It was perfect, the follow up was perfect, it was a beautiful knockout. Spectacular!"

Joe Rogan then touched upon Alex Pereira's inability to take a punch at middleweight, saying:

"A lot of people are speculating that he doesn't take a punch that well because he cuts so much weight. He walks around [at] way over 205 [pounds]. He walks around [at], like, 230 [pounds]."

"Blachowiczs at 205 is so f******g scary" - Joe Rogan on Alex Pereira vs. Jan Blachowiczs at UFC 291

Alex Pereira is all set to make his light heavyweight promotional debut in MMA against Jan Blachowicz in the incredibly stacked UFC 291 card. Pereira had a successful run at middleweight gaining the championship, only to run into Israel Adesanya at UFC 287 who gave 'Poatan' his first promotional loss.

Many, including Joe Rogan, believe that Pereira moved to light heavyweight primarily because of a brutal weight cut at middleweight. The Brazilian-Tupi fight has competed at light heavyweight in kickboxing, having won the GLORY LHW title in 2019.

Joe Rogan thinks that anyone fighting Jan Blachowicz should be extra careful, and pick their moves wisely as the Polish fighter is a super crafty fighter with insane KO power. What's more is the fact that Blachowicz is competent grappler with a black-belt in jiu-jitsu, and has the option to take the kickboxer to the ground, should he want to.

Here's what Rogan said:

"Let me tell you something, Blachowicz at 205 [pounds] is so f*****g scary. And for Alex to go right up and fight him, that's a crazy fight - because you can't f**k with Blachowicz, that guy throws thunder."

