Joe Rogan opens up about his gambling hot streak during UFC's early years: "Bet the house, bet everything" 

Back when the UFC was still taking shape and oddsmakers were trying to establish their footing, Joe Rogan was cashing in big. He was reportedly tipping off his friends to solid bets.

In the early UFC cards, many top fighters were unknown to American fans and bookmakers. But Rogan had already seen them in action overseas.

When Anderson Silva debuted in the UFC against Chris Leben, Rogan knew exactly what was coming. He told his business partner to go all in.

It paid off, and he did the same when Alex Pereira came over from kickboxing. Speaking on episode #2351 of The Joe Rogan Experience with standup comic James McCann, he said:

“When I was first starting to work for the UFC, I bet a bunch of times... Because I was justifying in my head. I was like, I can't affect the outcome. And there was no rule... And also like I like the fights, and I'm not going to bet that much anyway. But then my business partner on it and I, Aubrey, he would bet on things I would tell him to bet on. He was up like 80% at one time."

Rogan added:

"Like when Anderson Silva came over to America, I was like, ‘Bet the house. Bet everything on Anderson.’ I mean, bet everything, because Chris Leben, who's a great fighter, is tailor-made for that style. Anderson is one of the nastiest strikers that's ever competed in the sport. He's so good and so accurate, and he just ran through Chris Leben in the first round. I was like, 'Called it.'"

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (2:29:20):

Joe Rogan surprised by Drake’s UFC betting profits

Joe Rogan thought the "Drake Curse" was real until he found out that the numbers told a different story. While discussing UFC betting on his recent podcast episode with James McCann, Rogan brought up the rapper’s notorious history of backing losing fighters.

Drake has developed a reputation for sinking athletes with his support, especially in high-stakes events. But when Rogan’s team pulled up Drake’s actual betting record, the truth was eye-opening.

Over 25 UFC bets, Drake has wagered $13.45 million and returned $14.48 million. Despite losing more bets than he’s won, his big-money wins have left him in profit. Rogan said:

“Oh! All time from his public UFC bets. Over 25 bets, he’s wagered $13.45 million, returning $14.48 million. He’s won 10 out of those 25 bets, losing 15 times... That’s interesting because he’s only won 40 per cent of the time, but he just bets big when he’s sure, so he’s ahead.” [2:24:15]

