Joe Rogan partially blamed for "politically shattered" U.S. society by American philosopher, JRE guest Dave Smith hits back

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Apr 07, 2025 05:02 GMT
Sam Harris blasts Joe Rogan for platforming alleged controversial speakers. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Sam Harris blasts Joe Rogan for platforming alleged controversial speakers. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Joe Rogan was name-dropped as part of the problem by American philosopher Sam Harris, who accused the podcast host of fueling a “politically shattered” society. In a recent clip, Harris argued that Rogan’s platforming of controversial voices like comedian and political commentator Dave Smith.

According to Harris, comments from the likes of Smith add gasoline to misinformation and historical distortion. Harris claimed Rogan “helped shape lies into the most plausible possible shape” and even called for the host to hire journalists to fact-check him in real time. He said:

"The only reason why anyone knows what Dave Smith thinks about any of this is very likely because Joe had him on multiple times to talk about it. He's a pure misinformation artist, and, you know, on top of many others... It is irresponsible. I mean, it is directly harmful. Our society is as politically shattered as it is in part because of how Joe has interacted with information. I don't think maybe a lot of this is inadvertent, or maybe all of it is... But it is also avoidable."
Check out Sam Harris' comments below:



Smith, a frequent guest on Rogan's podcast, fired back on X and wrote:

"Sam’s correct. The only reason that anybody even knows who I am is because of Joe Rogan. I should have earned it the old fashioned way: by having my mother create the Golden Girls. Fuc*ing clown."

Check out Dave Smith's X post below:

Dave Smith Rips U.S. Healthcare and Media Ties on Joe Rogan's podcast

Dave Smith slammed the U.S. healthcare system and its relationship with media and power on a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience. He pointed out that America spends more on healthcare than any other nation, yet still ranks among the sickest.

Smith argued that any threat to the system gets spun as dangerous or chaotic. He said:

"We spend more on health than any other nation in the world by far, and we’re the sickest. And your position here, just exposes the entire media complex...You could also get huge ratings by covering the controversy that we spend more money and have the worst outcomes... I mean look if the if the media was just driven by ratings they'd be doing shows on Jeffrey Epstein every day because they would be the number one show."
Check out Dave Smith's comments below (13:20):

