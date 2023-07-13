Joe Rogan pays surprise visit to UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer's new art gallery

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan made a surprise appearance at octagon girl Brittney Palmer's art exhibition in Las Vegas. Palmer, renowned for her role as one of the most popular ring girls in the organization, recently showcased her artistic talents at a dazzling exhibition titled "High Frequency," held at Kaleidoscope, her gallery in Las Vegas.

Palmer's artwork took center stage, mesmerizing attendees with the unique blend of colors, daring compositions, and captivating designs. The exhibition showcased evocative portraits of bleeding hearts, to stunning interpretations of cultural icons like Amy Winehouse.

Several prominent names visited Palmer's new art gallery, including the likes of UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones and fellow octagon girl Arianny Celeste. Renowned podcaster and UFC color analyst Joe Rogan, also graced Palmer's exhibition with his presence, offering support and admiration to the talented UFC octagon girl.

Taking to Instagram, Rogan penned a beautiful tribute to Palmer's art, expressing his profound appreciation for her creative prowess. Rogan wrote:

"My longtime friend and @ufc ring card girl, the super talented @brittneypalmer opened her amazing art gallery this weekend in Vegas, so of course we had to show up and support! She’s an amazing artist and an awesome human."

Rogan's presence at the exhibition further underscored the deep-rooted connection and mutual admiration that the UFC staff and fighters share with each other.

Check out the post below:

Musician Jack White lashes out at Joe Rogan and other celebrities for associating with Donald Trump at UFC 290

Alternative rock artist Jack White, renowned for his unabashed personality, took to Instagram to share his candid views on celebrities, including Joe Rogan, who were spotted socializing with former US president Donald Trump.

White denounced the celebrities who treated Trump with respect at UFC 290. He specifically named Rogan, the podcaster notorious for allegedly spreading COVID-19 vaccine misinformation, as well as Hollywood stars Mel Gibson and Mark Wahlberg.

Jack White took to Instagram to write:

"Anybody who "normalizes" or treats this disgusting fascist, racist, con man, disgusting piece of shit Trump with any level of respect is ALSO disgusting in my book. That's you Joe Rogan, you Mel Gibson, you Mark Wahlberg, you Guy Fieri. This is a statement from me, not a discussion/debate."

Check out the post below:

