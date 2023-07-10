"Little weasel" - Donald Trump-ally Roger Stone slams 'p*ssy' Joe Rogan for shaking hands with the ex-POTUS at UFC 290

At UFC 290, Joe Rogan and Donald Trump caught everyone off guard when the former US president and the renowned podcaster exchanged a friendly handshake octagon side. This came as a surprise to many considering Rogan's past criticisms of Trump.

Joe Rogan, who has labeled Trump an "existential threat to democracy" in the past, seemingly put aside the differences for a brief moment at UFC 290. Trump, currently leading the Republican presidential candidate field, received a thunderous reception from the crowd at UFC 290.

Amidst the excitement, Trump spotted Rogan, pointed at him, walked over, and engaged in an amiable handshake. It's worth noting that the UFC color analyst had previously declined to have Trump as a guest on his renowned podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

Roger Stone, a staunch ally of Donald Trump, lambasted Rogan for shaking hands with the former US president. Stone, a controversial political figure, who has been convicted of several charges in the past, including witness tampering and making false statements during the Robert Mueller investigation, wrote on Twitter:

"Little weasel @joerogan won't have @realDonaldTrump on his podcast so he gets the full @realDonaldTrum treatment #short #P**y"

Roger Stone was arrested at his Florida home on January 25, 2019, as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into the Trump camp's alleged ties to Russia. Stone's arrest marked a significant development in the investigation, and it later came to light that Trump granted Stone clemency, sparking widespread outrage about potential interference in the legal proceedings.

When Joe Rogan claimed that "morons had a king" in Donald Trump

During an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC color analyst made a particularly bold statement about Donald Trump. Rogan made the comment during a discussion with Dave Portnoy about politics and the challenges of bringing real change to the system.

Joe Rogan highlighted Trump's outsider status and how he resonated with a segment of the population who felt underrepresented by previous leaders. Despite Rogan's previous dismissive stances about Trump, he acknowledged the appeal that the ex-US president held for his staunch followers, who see him as an authentic figure. Rogan stated [via Yahoo News]:

"I mean, who the f**k is gonna sign off on getting rid of all the special interest groups, getting rid of all the lobbyists? No one. So it's like, that's why it was fascinating to see a guy like Trump getting to power because he was such an outsider."

Rogan added:

"And the morons had a king. There's a lot of morons...And it doesn't matter what he's saying, like, for them, he represents them. He's not perfect, but at least he's real' – like there's that sort of thought process that he played with."

It is worth noting that Trump, meanwhile, has previously expressed admiration for Joe Rogan, recognizing his popularity and work as a podcaster.

