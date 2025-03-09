Joe Rogan praises Kanye West for having "a very different mind" in music but questions his political ideology: "He's a genius. He's just scattered"

UFC commentator Joe Rogan is convinced Kanye West is one of the musical geniuses in the world, however, the popular podcaster is not oblivious to the 'Stronger' singer's questionable political ideologies.

While West has long been one of the leading names in the global rap scene, his political inclination and concerning eccentricities have overshadowed his contribution to music in recent days.

Be it him openly pleging support for WW II era dictator Adolf H*tler, selling T-shirts emblazoned with fascist symbol, or braging about his dominion over his wife after dressing her in a scantily clad outfit during the recent Grammys, Ye's public image might be at an all-time low.

During episode #2286 of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the MMA sportscaster and ex-NFL star Antonio Brown discussed how, for all his controversial misdeeds, West was a true musical maestro.

After Bown hyped up the 47-year-old's work ethic, noting that Ye held meetings with his staff every morning at eight, Rogan chimed in:

"That's unusual, rappers at 8 AM?... He is a genius. He is just scattered. He is all over the place, and sometimes, he goes a little off the reservation... You don't make music like that consistently unless you've got a very different mind. That dude has a very different mind. [For] all of his sh*t, he doesn't have one bad album. His new album is not getting enough love... He is killing it still; his music is killing it. This new sh*t is killing it."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments on Kanye West below:

The comedian then went on to add that he, however, wished the rapper didn't sell merchandise with the Third Rich sigil on them. Nevertheless, the UFC legend believes West is not serious about his stunts but merely does them to keep the spotlight on himself.

For context, Ye's fashion brand Yeez was taken off Shopify after he sold T-shirts with H*tler and Third Reich-related symbolism on them. In the aftermath, talent agency 33 & West cut ties with the 'Runaway' singer.

Shortly after, one of his former employees filed a lawsuit against him, citing discrimination over her Jewish background.

Check out the full Joe Rogan Experience episode below:

