"Im starting to think that maybe we really are in a simulation" - Joe Rogan reacts to Nate Diaz submitting Tony Ferguson precisely at 2:09 mark of R4

Joe Rogan recently reacted to Nate Diaz submitting Tony Ferguson precisely at the 2:09 mark in the fourth round. The illustrious podcaster stirred up a growing theoretical discussion of reality being a stimulation after Diaz pulled off an incredible feat.

Nate Diaz walked away a free man after successfully fighting out his contractual obligations with the UFC. The Stockton slugger defeated former lightweight interim champion Tony Ferguson via guillotine choke in the fourth round of the main event of UFC 279.

The significance of Diaz finishing Ferguson precisely at the 2:09 mark stems from the American's pride in representing his hometown. Area Code 209 is located in California and covers Stockton, Modesto, Tracy, Merced, and Turlockwas.

Rogan reacted to Diaz's spectacular victory in an Instagram post by speculating that we are living in a simulation:

"Im starting to think that maybe we really are in a simulation. Holy sh**."

The concept of stimulation has fascinated intellectuals and explorers of consciousness. Simulation theory postulates that we are living in an extremely powerful computer program.

Joe Rogan and Elon Musk once discussed the likelihood of us living in a stimulation

The Joe Rogan Experience, hosted by American comedian and UFC commentator Joe Rogan, is arguably one of the largest platforms in the world. Over the years, the podcast has developed a cult-like following owing to its range of subject matter and wide spectrum of guest speakers.

Joe Rogan's episode with business magnate and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk broke records as the most viewed JRE episode with over 56 million views. Musk expounded on his philosophy that we are already most likely living in a simulation.

Rogan's enchantment in exploring consciousness, space odyssey, and futurism is commonly known by now. Musk touched upon the subject during his appearance on the podcast:

“If you assume any rate of improvement at all then games will be indistinguishable from reality or civilisation will end. One of those two things will occur. Therefore, we are most likely in a simulation. As we know, the universe will dissipate into a fine mist of cold nothingness eventually, so I think it’s really about how we can make it last longer.''

Watch the entire episode below:

Poll : 0 votes

Edited by C. Naik