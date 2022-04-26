Joe Rogan reacts to the rumors of Elon Musk's Twitter buyout -"LET’S F*****G GOOOOO"  

Joe Rogan seems quite excited over Elon Musk's recent $43 billion buyout offer for Twitter.

Tesla boss Musk has been in the news for quite some time after successfully becoming the biggest shareholder of the popular microblogging platform.

However, the business magnate doesn't seem quite satisfied as a majority stakeholder as he has recently offered to buy the entire company for a whopping $43 billion.

Making the offer public, he announced:

Since the announcement, the tweet has garnered a lot of attention from many users, with several criticizing the offer while others appreciate his step.

Popular podcaster Joe Rogan seems quite exhilarated by Musk's offer. Sharing his excitement, Rogan posted:

"LET’S F*****G GOOOOO"

According to a recent update on the buyout matter, the board of Twitter has agreed to the billionaire's $43 billion offer for the takeover of the entire company.

It is still unclear who will lead the company. However, under the terms of the agreement, Twitter is expected to become a completely private entity, which, according to Musk, will give him the freedom to work on the business as he sees fit, particularly concerning censorship policies.

Joe Rogan discusses Elon Musk and his concern on censorship

In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, host Rogan and guest Duncan Trussel discussed Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter.

During their conversation, Rogan claimed that the Tesla CEO was genuine about his concerns over censorship:

"I think he does care. He does, genuinely. He's concerned about censorship. He said freedom of speech is someone you don't like saying something you don't wanna hear. He goes, 'They have to have that right because it's essential to a democracy.' Most people objectively agree. The problem is they get scared because they see how mobs of people can move in a very negative direction. I think there's a real concern."

