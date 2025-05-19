  • home icon
  • Joe Rogan recalls experiencing "super authentic" Indian cuisine despite the language barrier for menus

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified May 19, 2025 02:34 GMT
UFC 300: Gaethje v Holloway - Source: Getty
Joe Rogan loves Indian cuisine.

On episode #2323 of The Joe Rogan Experience, Joe Rogan welcomed restaurateur and television presenter Guy Fieri, with whom Rogan spoke about his deep love for Indian cuisine. Food, least of all the South Asian variety, isn't usually associated with Rogan, who is more closely tied to MMA, comedy, and politics.

While speaking to Fieri, the topic eventually transitioned to vegetarian food, which prompted Rogan to share his own experience with vegetarian food, specifically, an Indian restaurant he frequented. He said:

"There's this vegetarian place I used to love to go to in Woodlands Hills, that was an Indian joint, like super authentic Indian. It was in this little strip mall. I'd go in there and all the menus [were] in Hindi, everybody was speaking. It was, you're kind of looking at the photos that they had of the dishes that they had and just like, 'That one. Give me that one.' All vegetarian, but super authentic."
Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (30:11):

The irony is that the longtime UFC commentator once experimented with a carnivore diet as well. This occurred after a conversation with controversial psychologist and multi-time JRE guest Jordan Peterson, who was himself recommended a carnivore diet by his daughter.

Rogan ultimately followed Peterson's lead and lost a tremendous amount of water weight due to the nonexistent fiber intake in his diet, leading to frequent bouts of diarrhea. He eventually abandoned the diet, but received significant criticism for ever subscribing to it at all.

Joe Rogan hunts for some of his food

Besides martial arts and comedy, Joe Rogan has a well-known love for hunting. He often promotes his hunting escapades on his podcast, with various guests. These hunting trips are how Rogan acquires elk meat, which has become a staple of his diet. He has even recommended it to various guests.

The UFC commentator has referred to elk meat as delicious, with his love for the meat leading to various memes being made of him. His hunting even led to a curious interaction between him and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on episode #2255 of his podcast.

Edited by Subham
